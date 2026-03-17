Mo Abudu Reveals New Cast for ‘Baba Segi’ Film Ahead of Christmas Release

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Mo Abudu has announced additional cast members for the film adaptation of ‘The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives,’ set for a global cinema release in December 2026.

The project, based on Lola Shoneyin’s novel, will feature actors such as Faithia Balogun, Uzor Arukwe, Nkechi Blessing, Blessing Nze, Damilola Adegbite, Malik Sanni, Mallum Arik, Nancy Isime, and Mike Ezuronye, joining an already star-studded cast led by Odunlade Adekola.

The film is a collaboration between EbonyLife Group and other major studios and will explore the secrets and tensions within a polygamous family, bringing the acclaimed story to a new audience.