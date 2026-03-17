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BRT Saga: Influencer Decries LAMATA’s 360-Degree Turnaround as BRT Buses are Barely A Week After
March 17, 2026

BRT Saga: Influencer Decries LAMATA’s 360-Degree Turnaround as BRT Buses are Scarce Barely A Week After

by YNaija
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Nigerian influencer known as Darkskinned Ella has taken to social media once again to decry the lack of BRT buses on Monday morning. This news comes as a shock to her, as LAMATA had promised to produce about 15 new vehicles after her exposure on the internet.

Despite fighting with several Nigerians who believed the status quo was fine and that she needn’t speak up about the process, LAMATA opened up about its shortage of BRT buses but promised to spare a few for Lagos commuters.

This change was observed on Thursday and Friday, as commuters and the influencer rejoiced and thanked the government for listening to its people. However, come Monday morning, things had gone back to default, with commuters stranded in a long queue waiting for BRT buses.

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