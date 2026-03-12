theme-sticky-logo-alt
March 12, 2026

LAMATA Provides Extra BRT Buses To Nigerians After Content Creator Exposes Shortage on Social Media

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Petrol Price Rises to ₦2,500/litre in Akwa Ibom
The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced that it has added 15 to 25 new BRT buses to the number available for Nigerians commuting in Lagos State.

This new improvement comes shortly after a Nigerian content creator, Ella, posted videos online about the shortage of BRT buses for those looking to earn a living in the state. After her content went viral, she alleged that Nigerians were threatening her for complaining.

The news of the increase in BRT buses is celebratory, as it proves that Nigerians can make a change in the country when they speak up. 

For The Culture
10 Best Dressed Guests At #MeetTheDapsons Traditional Wedding
10 Best Dressed Guests At #MeetTheDapson...
Role Models: Nigerian Women Leading Chan...
Best 10 Ways To Enjoy Lagos As An Introv...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NMDPRA Halts ...

