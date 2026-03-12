theme-sticky-logo-alt
March 12, 2026

Nigerian Youths Protest Over Lack of Electricity as They Clamor for Tinubu to Fulfill His Promises

Residents in Lagos took to the streets on March 12 to protest the persistent electricity crisis affecting homes and businesses. Chanting “give us light,” the youths said worsening outages have increased living costs and disrupted daily activities across the state.

In a notice issued on March 11, Ikeja Electric blamed the situation on gas supply shortages affecting the national grid. The company said the problem has forced power providers to increase load shedding across many feeders.

Nigeria’s power system depends largely on gas-fired plants connected to the grid that is managed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). Although the installed capacity exceeds 13,000 megawatts, the reality generated typically ranges from 3,000 to 5,000 megawatts.

