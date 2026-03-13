Top 5 Stories Of The Day | IOM Reveals 3.7 Million Nigerians Are Displaced By Conflict And Climate Shocks

IOM reveals 3.7 million Nigerians are displaced by conflict and climate shocks

IEA warns that the Middle East war triggers the biggest oil supply shock in history

Broda Shaggi hospitalised after alleged shooting during skit shoot

FCCPC claims energy and fintech have the most consumer complaints in Nigeria

Pheelz robbed during a car break-in in Los Angeles

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

More than 3.7 million people are currently displaced within Nigeria, according to Sharon Dimanche of the International Organization for Migration.

Speaking at a humanitarian summit in Benin City, she said many Nigerians have been forced from their homes by conflict, climate pressures, environmental problems, and economic hardship. She added that the figures represent families trying to rebuild their lives with dignity.

Dimanche noted that the organisation has worked with the Edo State Government since 2017 on migration and reintegration efforts, helping more than 9,000 Nigerians return home and restart their lives with support programmes.

The International Energy Agency says the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has caused an unprecedented disruption in the global oil market.

In its March oil market report, the agency said crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have dropped sharply from about 20 million barrels per day before the war to very limited levels. As a result, Gulf producers have cut oil output by at least 10 million barrels daily.

The IEA estimates global supply could fall by eight million barrels per day in March. Some of the shortfall may be balanced by higher production from non-OPEC+ producers such as Kazakhstan and Russia.

Broda Shaggi hospitalised after alleged shooting during skit shoot

Nigerian comedian and content creator Samuel Perry has reportedly been hospitalised after sustaining a gunshot injury while filming a comedy skit.

The incident was said to have occurred under the Sango-Ota bridge. A police source said the entertainer was injured during the shoot and quickly taken to Blooming Care Hospital for initial treatment before being transferred for further care.

He was later moved to Duchess Hospital, where he is currently recovering. The Lagos State Police Command confirmed it had been alerted by the hospital, while authorities said investigations were ongoing.

FCCPC claims energy and fintech have the most consumer complaints in Nigeria

Nigeria’s consumer protection agency says most complaints from citizens come from the energy, fintech, and telecom sectors. Tunji Bello disclosed this while speaking to journalists at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

According to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), thousands of complaints have been recorded, with more than ₦20bn recovered for consumers as of March 2026. The commission also resolved over 9,000 cases and recovered over ₦10bn between March and August 2025.

Bello added that the agency receives about 25,000 complaints yearly. He said the commission is also monitoring petrol prices nationwide to prevent exploitation during tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Pheelz robbed during a car break-in in Los Angeles

Nigerian singer and producer Pheelz has revealed that he was robbed while in Los Angeles.

In posts shared online, the musician said thieves took his wallet, phone, bank cards, and a Goyard bag. Videos he shared appeared to show a shattered rear window on his car, suggesting the vehicle had been broken into. There are rumours that Khaid was also present, though this has not been confirmed.

The incident sparked concern among fans, many relieved that he was not harmed. Car break-ins remain a common problem in Los Angeles, where authorities frequently warn visitors not to leave valuables in parked vehicles.