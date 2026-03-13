theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
March 13, 2026

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

by YNaija
Nollywood Filmmaker Dabby Chimere Announces Production of New Movie “Adanne”
Nollywood Filmmaker Dabby Chimere Announces Production of New Movie “Adanne”
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | UK Announces Tuition-paid Scholarship for Nigerians and Others

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

  1. Headless

The story follows the life of a film producer whose life begins to unfold when he is caught at a routine traffic stop with a severed head in his trunk, which leads to an arrest that causes chaos and opens up a trail of broader networks in the entertainment, political, and illegal scenes connected to the murder. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. Onobiren 

This movie details the life of a young woman from Warri whose journey to Lagos is one that challenges the cultural norms and expectations. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. Kilanko 

Suspended between religious beliefs and medicine, this movie tells the story of an extraordinary child who was born as an Abiku. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. One Piece 

This live-action series follows the journey of the Straw Hat and ragtag crew, led by young pirate Monkey D. Luffy, as he goes on a hunt for treasures. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. War Machine 

When an isolated group of soldiers comes face-to-face with an unknown threat while on the last test of their training into the U.S. Rangers, they are forced to use all means possible to make it out alive. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Made In Korea 

After being stranded alone in Korea due to her boyfriend’s betrayal, a woman must navigate cultural differences and a world of isolation before she finds her feet in her new world. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Boyfriend on Demand 

A webtoon producer who has a bias against the reality of the dating world meets a boyfriend through a virtual dating app and finds herself falling in love. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Scarpetta

A doctor with skilled hands and an unnervingly sharp eye sets out on a mission to unmask a serial killer to prove to herself that a case from her past isn’t her undoing. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

  1. Siren’s Kiss

A detective’s investigation into a fraudulent insurance scheme connected to a series of deaths leads him to become entangled with the key suspect in the case. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

  1. Young Sherlock 

When 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes finds himself caught in the middle of a murder at Oxford that has the potential to jeopardize his freedom, he sets out to tackle the case, albeit recklessly. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The Film Blog
, , , , , , , , ,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | IOM Reveals 3.7 Million Nigerians Are Displaced By Conflict And Climate Shocks
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | IOM Reveals 3.7 Million Nigerians Are Displaced By Conflict And Climate Shocks
Previous Post
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (March 13th – March 15th)
Next Post
You May Also Like
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
Chude Jideonwo Steps Into Nollywood With “Onobiren” as His Regal Niger Delta Premiere Look Turns Heads
aba blues
Angel Anosike, Jide Kene Achufusi, and Prince Nelson Enwerem Star in New Film, “Aba Blues,” Coming Out on March 20th
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Don Jazzy and Tega Oghenejobo Named Bill...
How Daily Bonuses And Login Rewards Driv...
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | IOM Reveals 3.7 Million Nigerians Are Displaced By Conflict And Climate Shocks
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | IOM Reveals 3...
Nigerian Youths Protest Over Lack of Ele...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1