The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

Headless

The story follows the life of a film producer whose life begins to unfold when he is caught at a routine traffic stop with a severed head in his trunk, which leads to an arrest that causes chaos and opens up a trail of broader networks in the entertainment, political, and illegal scenes connected to the murder. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Onobiren

This movie details the life of a young woman from Warri whose journey to Lagos is one that challenges the cultural norms and expectations. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Kilanko

Suspended between religious beliefs and medicine, this movie tells the story of an extraordinary child who was born as an Abiku. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

One Piece

This live-action series follows the journey of the Straw Hat and ragtag crew, led by young pirate Monkey D. Luffy, as he goes on a hunt for treasures. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

War Machine

When an isolated group of soldiers comes face-to-face with an unknown threat while on the last test of their training into the U.S. Rangers, they are forced to use all means possible to make it out alive. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Made In Korea

After being stranded alone in Korea due to her boyfriend’s betrayal, a woman must navigate cultural differences and a world of isolation before she finds her feet in her new world. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Boyfriend on Demand

A webtoon producer who has a bias against the reality of the dating world meets a boyfriend through a virtual dating app and finds herself falling in love. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Scarpetta

A doctor with skilled hands and an unnervingly sharp eye sets out on a mission to unmask a serial killer to prove to herself that a case from her past isn’t her undoing. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Siren’s Kiss

A detective’s investigation into a fraudulent insurance scheme connected to a series of deaths leads him to become entangled with the key suspect in the case. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Young Sherlock

When 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes finds himself caught in the middle of a murder at Oxford that has the potential to jeopardize his freedom, he sets out to tackle the case, albeit recklessly. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.