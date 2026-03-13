Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (March 13th – March 15th)

This weekend is filled with events that cater to every demographic and celebrate Women’s History Month, from art exhibitions to amapiano events to creator-themed events. There is something for everyone.

Moment x Mainstack

Happening from the 13th of March to the 15th of March, this event is perfect for people looking to get into content creation and creative spaces.

Efuru And The Woman of The Lake

Perfect for art enthusiasts and artists who enjoy art exhibitions, especially those featuring stories dedicated to women. This is happening on the 13th of March.

Pottery And Clay Painting

Perfect for people looking to brush up on their pottery skills or pick up a new hobby, this is happening on the 14th of March.

Àjoyò

If you have ever been interested in being a part of a Guinness World Record attempt, then this is the perfect event for you. If you have an adire, this record-title event for most photos of people wearing adire-patterned clothing is the perfect place to be. It is happening on the 14th of March.

Millennial Party

Targeted at millennials who would love a party curated for them, their music tastes, and the environment of their childhood, this is happening on Saturday, the 14th of March.

Cocktails Of C-Reers

Happening on the 14th of March, this event is perfect for creatives who are looking to move forward with their careers.

A Generational Love Story

This interactive theater event is perfect for art and theater lovers, and it is happening on the 14th and 15th of March.

Sip And Craft

This Mother’s Day event is a perfect way to spend the day with your mothers, celebrate, and learn a new skill. It is happening on the 15th of March.

Primeries Marketplace: Women’s Edition

Happening on the 15th of March, this pop-up store curated by the Homecoming concept store is the perfect place to spend your weekend.

Friends of Piano

This daytime event is perfect for lovers of amapiano and dancehall vibes who don’t want to be out late into the night. It is happening on the 15th of March.