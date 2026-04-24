The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Staying Indoors? Here’s 7 things to do to make the most of your weekend

Places To Visit This Weekend In Lagos

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

Michael

This movie is a retelling of the story of pop legend Michael Jackson from his early days in the Jackson 5 to his time as the pop king.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

A Spark In The Dark

Screenshot

After the loss of her adoptive parents, a young woman finds love with an electrical engineer, but her joy is cut short when she loses her eyes sight on the brink of their wedding

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

The Other Side of the Bridge

When a privileged son of a retired senator comes in contact with a street fighter from Surulere, their lives intertwine in a show of high stakes, and a fight that slowly begins to carry personal and social weight beyond the boxing ring.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Mummy

When the young daughter of a journalist disappears without a trace into the desert, her unexpected return eight years later quickly shifts from happiness to the family’s greatest nightmare.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

180

An angry father seeking revenge after a road rage incident leaves his son in a critical condition, finds himself caught in the middle of conflicting emotions.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Roommates

When a shy college girl makes the move to ask a college cool-girl to be her roommate, what starts out as a blossoming friendship quickly becomes a bane on both their lives.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Apex

When a grieving woman seeks solace in the wilderness, she soon finds herself ensnared in what turns out to be a game of life and death between her and a serial killer.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Beef

A road rage incident changes the mundane lifestyles of two strangers, leaving them with a life of uncontrollable chaos.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Unchosen

This psychological thriller is set in a conservative cult and follows the life of a young mother and wife, who embarks on an affair that changes her worldview.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Sold Out On You

When a workaholic shopping host decides to make a trip to the countryside to get her show back on top, a mysterious farmer leaves her heart shaken up.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.