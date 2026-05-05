The Nigerian Woman Who Built Netflix’s International Slate Just Created a Screenplay School for the Global South. Nigerian Writers Have Until June 1

Funa Maduka spent six years at Netflix buying the kind of cinema that wins Academy Awards. She built the platform’s first international film slate and acquired titles like Roma and Atlantics. She left the streaming giant to build her own infrastructure. In April 2026, she launched Palmtrees, a screenplay development incubator explicitly targeting writers from the Global South.

The incubator partnered with NEON, the American distributor responsible for placing independent films at the center of the global cultural conversation. They are selecting eight to ten writers for their inaugural cohort. Applications close on June 1. Every young Nigerian writer with a finished script needs to submit their work immediately. The announcement represents a rare direct pipeline to premier development resources. It also highlights a persistent structural failure within the Nigerian film industry.

The infrastructure required to elevate African storytelling to the global premium tier is being constructed entirely by diaspora professionals operating out of Los Angeles and New York. They rely on American funding because Nigeria has not built comparable development vehicles at home.

Screenplay development requires patient capital. A writer needs time and money to revise a script over several months before a camera ever rolls. Nollywood operates on a fundamentally different economic model. Local producers rush from a basic treatment to the shooting set to minimize overhead costs. The industry treats writers as typists rather than architects. We fund physical production and ignore script development entirely. The result is a massive output volume that often lacks the structural rigor demanded by international distributors.

A Nigerian writer possessing a complex, character-driven story cannot rely on the local ecosystem to incubate that idea. They must look outward. Executives like Maduka understand the exact quality deficit keeping African stories out of the premium global market. She recognized the massive creative yield available in regions traditionally ignored by Hollywood studios. Palmtrees focuses on writers from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and other emerging markets.

Partnering with NEON changes the math completely for an independent writer. NEON distributed history-making films and knows how to market unconventional narratives. They provide the institutional backing that independent creators desperately need. A writer selected for this cohort gains access to the exact rooms where global acquisition decisions happen.

This dynamic creates a double-edged reality for the local creative economy. Diaspora executives are doing the heavy lifting to build the necessary bridges. They use their established industry relationships to secure the funding that local governments and local banks refuse to provide. Nigerian talent benefits directly from these initiatives.

The ultimate greenlight power still sits on a desk in California or New York. The intellectual property gets developed through foreign corporate structures. We are building a reality where the only way a Nigerian story achieves global cinematic scale is if an American entity decides to pay for its development.

The June 1 deadline is less than a month away. The opportunity is real and the barrier to entry is simply a completed draft. Nigerian writers must take advantage of the doors being forced open by diaspora leaders. We will keep exporting our raw creative potential for foreign development until local capital decides to fund the actual writing process.