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Events to Attend in Lagos This Weekend (April 24 - 26)
April 24, 2026

Events to Attend in Lagos This Weekend (April 24 – 26)

by YNaija
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It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next three days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

  1. The Big Birthday: Afro Fusion

This month’s edition of the Big Birthday, a celebration of everyone born in April, is Afro-fusion-themed. It is happening on the 24th of April.

  1. South Social

Party all night as you celebrate surviving April’s chaos at the South Social this weekend, on the 24th of April, in Praia, Lagos, at 20 Elsie Femi Pearse Street, Lagos.

  1. Midnight Oasis

Happening on the 24th of April, this event is curated for party lovers and club-themed event enthusiasts.

  1. Gaby Lagos 

Experience an unforgettable night of jazz and soul with OB Nelson and the Serenade Band on April 24 at Gaby Lagos, VI.

  1. House Arrest

Perfect for ravers and lovers of Afro-house, house music, and EDM, this Mafia-themed rave is happening on the 25th of April.

  1. Golden Penny Food Fest

Come join the crowd at the Golden Penny Food Fest on April 25 for a day of delicious food and memorable experiences! The event will take place at Tafawa Balewa Square.

  1. We Are One Fest

The We Are One (WAO) festival is taking place on April 25th at Ndubuisi Kanu Park in Ikeja. There, you will meet people from diverse cultures and join in the fun, conversations, and various perspectives.

  1. Gidi House

Lovers of Amapiano, house music, and deep grooves should find their way to the ‘Gidi House’ on April 26, at Villa Valhalla, Ikoyi.

  1. Aniwe Xchange

Meet exciting and like-minded otakus at the Aniwe xchange event this weekend on April 26 at the Pop Landmark in Lagos.

  1. Lovers & Frnds

Curated around music and with an ambiance that works for both lovers and friends, this event is happening on the 26th of April.

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