UnwindFest  Marks 6th Edition of Founders Rant in Lagos

…Platform strengthens founder dialogue with a focus on real-world challenges of entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

UnwindFest by YellowLyfe, a leading platform focused on curated founder and ecosystem conversations, is set to host the 10th edition of its flagship experience, Founders Rant X, on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Alliance Française Lagos. The event will bring together over 150 founders, CEOs, and business leaders for a candid exploration of what it truly takes to build and sustain businesses in Nigeria today.

The 2026 edition will feature a lineup of industry leaders across real estate, media, enterprise technology, and community building, including Paul Onwuanibe, Founder and CEO of Landmark Africa, who will deliver the keynote address on scaling businesses and the future of entrepreneurship in Nigeria; Katharina Link, CEO of Pulse Africa; Kehinde Ogundare; Damilola Teida; Fola Olatunji David; and Kelechi Nwaozuzu.

The event is designed to move beyond surface-level business conversations, focusing instead on the real challenges founders face daily, including hiring, pricing, team management, growth, and navigating uncertainty. It will also convene early-stage founders, growth-stage operators, and ecosystem stakeholders in one room to foster open dialogue and peer learning.

Over the years, Founders Rant has grown into one of Nigeria’s most consistent founder-storytelling platforms, known for creating space for honest, unfiltered conversations that reflect the realities of building in a complex, fast-changing business environment. Each edition has brought together diverse voices across industries, helping founders gain clarity, perspective, and practical insights that influence real business decisions.

“Founders Rant was created because too many founders are building without enough honest context about what others are actually experiencing,” said Seyi Olaniyan, Convener of UnwindFest. “This edition is about deepening those conversations, bringing more experienced voices into the room, and making sure founders are not just inspired, but better equipped to navigate what they are building in real time,” he added.

The 6th edition marks a major milestone for UnwindFest (powered by YellowLyfe), reinforcing its commitment to building spaces where founders and operators can engage in meaningful, experience-driven conversations that support stronger decision-making and long-term growth. The event is supported by partners, including Cleva Banking and Tech Pression, both aligned with the mission of enabling more sustainable business growth across the ecosystem.

Tickets are available at Unwindfest.com. For updates and ongoing conversations, follow @UnwindFest on Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

About UnwindFest

UnwindFest creates environments where professionals, founders, and ecosystem stakeholders can connect, unwind, and collaborate. Through curated experiences that tell the story of learning and community, UnwindFest builds spaces where people breathe. Founders Rant is UnwindFest’s flagship storytelling series, designed to hold space for the honest conversations that drive growth.

Press Contact:

Seyi Olaniyan, Convener of UnwindFest.

seyi@yellowlyfe.com