Events Happening In Lagos This Week (April 22nd-April 26th)

Lagos is hosting a variety of events this week that cater to all groups. Whether you’re into clubbing, live performances, competitions, food, or raving, there’s something for everyone.
- The Gathering
This 100-hour event, running from the 22nd to the 26th of April, is targeted at youths in Nigeria. It is a chance for creatives to showcase their talents and meet people with similar interests.
- The Wellness Expo
Happening on the 22nd of April, this conference is aimed at those interested in the country’s growth through healthy living.
- Salleys Jar After Dark
Perfect for people who enjoy overnight events and intimate spaces. This game’s night and slumber party is happening on the 24th of April.
- Art And Advocacy 1
This curated experience is centered around art and advocacy, with themes on sexual and reproductive rights. It is happening on Friday, the 24th of April.
- TKO Live: Beats and Bites
This event is perfect for lovers of live music, good food, and intimate settings, and it is happening on Friday, the 24th of April.
- The Big Birthday: Afro Fusion
This month’s edition of the Big Birthday, a celebration of everyone born in April, is Afro-fusion-themed. It is happening on the 24th of April.
- Midnight Oasis
Happening on the 24th of April, this event is curated for party lovers and club-themed event enthusiasts.
- Dulahi.Co
Perfect for fashion enthusiasts and shopping lovers, this pop-up is happening on Saturday, the 25th of April.
- House Arrest
Perfect for ravers and lovers of Afro-house, house music, and EDM, this Mafia-themed rave is happening on the 25th of April.
- Lovers & Frnds
Curated around music and with an ambiance that works for both lovers and friends, this event is happening on the 26th of April.