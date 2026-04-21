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Events Happening In Lagos This Week (April 22nd-April 26th)
April 21, 2026

Events Happening In Lagos This Week (April 22nd-April 26th)

by YNaija
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Lagos is hosting a variety of events this week that cater to all groups. Whether you’re into clubbing, live performances, competitions, food, or raving, there’s something for everyone. 

  1. The Gathering 

This 100-hour event, running from the 22nd to the 26th of April, is targeted at youths in Nigeria. It is a chance for creatives to showcase their talents and meet people with similar interests.

  1. The Wellness Expo

Happening on the 22nd of April, this conference is aimed at those interested in the country’s growth through healthy living.

  1. Salleys Jar After Dark

Perfect for people who enjoy overnight events and intimate spaces. This game’s night and slumber party is happening on the 24th of April.

  1. Art And Advocacy 1

This curated experience is centered around art and advocacy, with themes on sexual and reproductive rights. It is happening on Friday, the 24th of April.

  1. TKO Live: Beats and Bites 

This event is perfect for lovers of live music, good food, and intimate settings, and it is happening on Friday, the 24th of April.

  1. The Big Birthday: Afro Fusion

This month’s edition of the Big Birthday, a celebration of everyone born in April, is Afro-fusion-themed. It is happening on the 24th of April.

  1. Midnight Oasis 

Happening on the 24th of April, this event is curated for party lovers and club-themed event enthusiasts.

  1. Dulahi.Co

Perfect for fashion enthusiasts and shopping lovers, this pop-up is happening on Saturday, the 25th of April.

  1. House Arrest 

Perfect for ravers and lovers of Afro-house, house music, and EDM, this Mafia-themed rave is happening on the 25th of April.

  1. Lovers & Frnds

Curated around music and with an ambiance that works for both lovers and friends, this event is happening on the 26th of April.

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