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Nollywood Just Found a Third Way to Fund a Film
April 21, 2026

Nollywood Just Found a Third Way to Fund a Film

by YNaija
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Nigerian cinemas opened Friday to The Other Side of the Bridge, a boxing drama directed by Fiyin Gambo and produced by Demi Banwo and Tolu “Lord Tanner” Awobiyi. Four years in development, with Banwo and Tobi Bakre as fighters from opposite sides of Lagos, it lands in a loaded April slate as the first major Nollywood sports film. What matters is how it got funded.

Credits list CcHUB Creative in partnership with Africa No Filter, backing from the Gates Foundation, and FilmOne distribution. Most Nigerian features still run on one of two tracks: streaming advances from Netflix or Prime Video, or commercial money from FilmOne, Inkblot, EbonyLife, or a producer’s own pocket. Philanthropic capital as a named backer on a major theatrical release is new terrain.

What Does Philanthropic Money Actually Do for Nollywood?

It unlocks genres the market won’t naturally fund. A boxing drama needs months of athlete training, sports cinematography, stunt choreography, and location budgets that don’t pay off like a Funke Akindele comedy. CcHUB’s Gates-funded Entertainment and Media Hubs program has trained roughly 100 producers and 120 scriptwriters, with 4,000 creators using hub infrastructure across Lagos and Nairobi. The film gets made, and so does the pipeline to build the next one.

Fight choreographers, athletic trainers, gym-rental crews, sports colourists. Those are now paid roles in Nigeria for skills that had almost no commercial market two years ago.

What We Think

Streaming retreat has been the dominant African film story for 18 months. Showmax shuts in 10 days. Prime Video scaled back. A third funding track showing up in that vacuum matters, and it connects to the broader cinema recovery we’ve been tracking. Donor money also comes with agendas, cycles, and a tendency to shape which stories get told. Grantmakers lean toward stories that double as social commentary, which is why a boxing drama about Lagos class inequality fits neatly. For an industry mostly forced to choose between commercial pressure and streaming gatekeepers, a third door is a better problem than it sounds.

Somewhere in a Surulere gym tonight, a fight choreographer is probably rewatching his own reel, hoping the next call comes sooner than four years.

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