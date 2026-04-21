Davido Confirms Joint Album with Chris Brown for 2027

Davido has revealed that his long-awaited joint album with Chris Brown could arrive by the end of 2027. He shared the update during Martell’s Swift Conversations at Coachella, adding that more of their music is on the way.

Their collaboration dates back to 2019, with ‘Blow My Mind‘ from Davido’s A Good Time, while Chris Brown later featured him on ‘Lower Body’ from Indigo. They reunited on ‘Shopping Spree‘ with Young Thug in 2020 and on ‘Nobody Needs To Know‘ in 2022.

In 2023, they scored a major hit with ‘Sensational‘ alongside Lojay, earning recognition on the Billboard Hot 100 and a 2024 Grammy nomination, further fueling excitement for their upcoming joint project.