Miracle invites Invade into his Cape Town and NYC-styled Apartment in Lagos

When Miracle set out to design his home, he was determined to incorporate the cultural themes and influences of some of his favourite cities in the world, Cape Town, and New York. His creativity represents a profound intersection of his work, friends, family, travel, and contemporary expression.

“My job is very demanding, so I wanted my home to exude peace and comfort after a hard day at work”, added Miracle. The interior style can be described as elegant and modern while emitting a warm homely ambience.

“Whilst driving into this estate, I never imagined to be this mesmerised by the style of your home”, says Chidi, the Invade Presenter, during the interview. Modern minimalism with furniture pieces that are distinctive in look and materials give the home a nostalgic charm.

Discussing his preferred area, he mentions his private room as his haven, where he spends most of the time. His closet creates a sense of belonging and connection to his lifestyle preferences.

“Work but most importantly, learn to take care of yourself as you work. Always remember if you can dream it, you can do it”, he stated finally.

