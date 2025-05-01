5 Must-Visit Spots in Lagos This Week

Lagos is a city bursting with energy, where every corner has a story to tell. Whether you’re a tourist or in the city for a weekend and looking for fun, Lagos has a little bit of everything. If you’re wondering where to go this week, here are five spots to check out!

Lekki Conservation Centre

If you love nature, then Lekki Conservation Centre should be your first stop. It’s like stepping into a calm green world in Lagos State. You can walk on the famous canopy walkway, the longest in Africa, and spot monkeys, peacocks, and even crocodiles (if you’re lucky).

Zayda Lagos Restaurant

Zayda Lagos is the new restaurant making waves in the city. Its cozy vibe and delicious menu make it the perfect spot for brunch, lunch, or dinner. Their meals blend African flavors with a modern twist; every dish is a treat for the taste buds. Plus, the ambiance is so Instagram-worthy, you’ll want to snap a few pictures before you dig in.

Tarkwa Bay Beach

Hop on a boat and head to Tarkwa Bay Beach. It’s one of the few places in Lagos to enjoy a clean, peaceful beach. You can swim, surf, or just relax with a coconut drink in your hand. The boat ride itself is an adventure, giving you a new view of Lagos from the water. It’s perfect for a day out with friends or even a solo trip to recharge.

Terra Kulture

If you’re in the mood for some good food and even better entertainment, Terra Kulture is the place to be. It’s a lively spot to catch stage plays, listen to live music, and enjoy tasty Nigerian dishes. Terra Kulture also has a bookstore if you want to pick up something to read. It’s the perfect spot to soak in the creative spirit of Lagos.

Jara Beach Resort

Located just outside Lagos is the Jara Beach Resort, a private beach resort that is like a hidden paradise. Think cozy rooms, fantastic food, and lots of time to relax by the ocean. You can even participate in fun activities like beach volleyball or chill by the pool. It’s a little pricey, but it’s worth every naira.