I no longer have feelings for Khosi – Miracle tells Yemi #BBTitans

Drama is finally being delivered by the Big Brother Titans program, and the internet is loving every minute of it.

Khosi, a South African roommate, was challenged to tell the truth about her relationship with Miracle during a game of truth or dare.

Yemi stopped Khosi from telling Miracle what was going on, which made Miracle angry.

Eventually, the other housemates had to intervene to stop a fight from breaking out when Yemi refused to take any form of disrespect from Miracle.

When the tension subsided, Miracle apologized to Yemi for insulting him and confirmed that he no longer has romantic emotions for Khosi.

