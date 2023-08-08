I’m Dating a Billionaire, Can’t Be Fighting Over Men on TV – Princess #BBNaijaAllStars

Princess Onyejekwe, the evicted contestant from the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show, has provided insight into the driving force behind her composed and tranquil demeanor while within the confines of the house.

The spotlight shines on Princess as she shares her perspective on her participation in the renowned reality show. The first housemate to face eviction, her departure stirred conversations, but Princess remains steadfast in her choices and actions.

Addressing her calm and measured approach to interactions within the house, Princess explains that her persona is a reflection of her maturity and respect for boundaries. “I am a grown woman,” she asserts, highlighting her conscious decision not to intrude upon conversations that do not concern her directly. She firmly believes in refraining from jumping into discussions that lack relevance to her and focusing instead on matters of significance.

When questioned about her apparent absence from heated conflicts, Princess unapologetically reinforces her stance. “Is that not busybody?” she questions, drawing a line between asserting her opinions where necessary and unnecessarily engaging in disputes that are not her concern.

In her candid Instagram live session with fans, Princess reaffirms her position with clarity and conviction. She offers a glimpse into her thought process and motivations, showing her dedication to maintaining a cool, calm, and calculated approach even in the face of high-pressure situations.

Moreover, Princess delves into her personal life, shedding light on her dating status. She candidly reveals, “I don’t know how I will just come to TV and start fighting, over what, over food, or over man, I am freaking dating a billionaire, I can’t do that, I am sorry.” This declaration underlines her self-assuredness and perhaps provides a peek into the reasons behind her reluctance to engage in frivolous conflicts.

I am dating a billionaire, I can’t be fighting on TV. — Reality Star, Princess, roars loudly

pic.twitter.com/mCxe3URWc8 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) August 8, 2023

In her closing statements, Princess maintains her poise and firmness. “I understand that maybe I should have given you guys more,” she acknowledges, suggesting a hint of introspection while unapologetically staying true to her authentic self. With a clear vision of her identity and principles, Princess Onyejekwe’s journey within the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show remains a testament to the power of maintaining composure, even in the midst of intense challenges.