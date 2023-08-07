BBNaijaAllStars Week 2 Live Eviction Show

In a dramatic twist on the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars show, Princess has been evicted from the house. The eviction occurred during the live show on Sunday, leaving fans and housemates surprised by the new dynamics introduced this season.

The housemates up for possible eviction were: Ike, Tolanibaj, Pere, Frodd, Doyin, Princess, Venita, Whitemoney, Adekunle, Neo, and Seyi.

According to the vote percentage at the end of the eviction show, Seyi had the lowest vote of 0.89 per cent, Princess got 1.54 per cent, and Ike had 1.59 per cent.

Big Brother announced a unique approach to evictions this season, bringing back a jury of ex-housemates to decide the fate of the contestants with the lowest votes. The jury consisted of former BBNaija housemates Bisola, Mike, and Dorathy, who jointly made the decision to evict Princess from the All-Stars house.

Princess, the serial entrepreneur, who promised to be all vibes when she came on board, said she took her time to begin the game because she needed to understand those she would be dealing with.

She said, unfortunately, two weeks into the show, she had been evicted, urging show fans to patronise her businesses.

She also denied having any situationship with Neo as she spoke with Ebuka on stage as the first evicted housemate from the All Stars season.

The BBNaija All-Stars reality TV show, which began on July 23, features 20 former housemates who have returned for another shot at the coveted title. This season has been marked by various twists and changes, including alterations in the nomination process and the introduction of a “Black Envelope Challenge” that grants automatic exemption from eviction.

Kidd Waya emerged as the Head of House (HoH) for the second week, granting him immunity from evictions. Angel Smith secured exemption from eviction through the ‘Black Envelope Challenge’.

Big Brother also brought innovation to the nomination process, replacing the traditional method of nominating for eviction with a new approach of nominating to pardon. Following the HoH game, the housemates collectively decided to pardon Soma, saving him from eviction for the week. Consequently, all other housemates were automatically nominated for eviction.

CeeC and Ilebaye

Biggie on Sunday issued two strikes to Ilebaye for flouting the house rules.

Ilebaye and Ceec had an altercation after the Saturday night party. They traded words and engaged each other physically after Ceec confronted Ilebaye, saying she knew her strategy and could not wait to see her kicked off the show.

During the confrontation, Ilebaye, who had been at loggerheads with different housemates, pulled Ceec’s wig and pushed her.

Addressing the housemates, Biggie said the rule book states that any housemate caught physically being violent to any other housemate will be disqualified.

Biggie stated: “Ilebaye, you have read the rule book, yet you chose to be violent. Ilebaye is not the only guilty person. Ceec, your act didn’t make the situation better; for walking back into a violent situation, Big Brother found you guilty.

“For laying your hand on a fellow housemate, Biggie finds you guilty of physical violence. You are hereby issued a double strike. One more strike and you will be immediately disqualified. You will be issued a punishment should you survive today’s eviction.”

Biggie also barred Ilebaye and Ceec from the HOH game and Save Me Please nomination.

Ceec and Ilebaye however had a chat to iron out their issues right after the live show.