Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

This past week in Nigeria was filled with big news, from news of childbirth , to governmental appointments, unexpected relationships launches and news from the Big Brother Naija and music industry. In this article, we give a recap of what you missed over the week.

Comedian and Actor Lasisi Welcome New Child

The actor and comedian announced the birth of his child on Saturday, just a month after he and his wife announced that they were having a child.

The couple’s son was born two years after the birth of their first child.

Musician Davido Receives Governmental Appointment

The Osun State hailing musician was appointed as the “Chairman Of Sports Trust Fund” for Osun State.

The appointment came amidst the plans of the sitting governor to boost the development of Osun state’s sport sector.

ASUU Suspends Warning Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has made the decision to suspend their two weeks warning strike, ten days into the strike.

While the Union made the decision to end the strike, the condition to end the strike was giving the federal government one month to meet the union’s demands and warned that the strike would resume if their demands are not met within that time period.

Big Brother Naija Star Gets Gifted Millions By Fans

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate and first runner up for the 10/10 edition, Dede Ashiogwu was given 30 million Naira and more gifts worth millions of naira for her 24th birthday.

The reality star who celebrated her birthday over the week was showered with gifts and love from her fans.

Yvonne Jegede Soft Launches New Relationship Years After Divorce

The Nollywood address who has been divorced from her husband for the past 6 years took to Instagram to share details of her date with her new partner.

While the actress did not share details on who she is currently with, it is the first time she has shared a glimpse of her romantic life since her divorce.