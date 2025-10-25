Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.
- I Said What I Said
On this episode of the podcast, Jola and FK are joined by Bimpe who talks about being a serial entrepreneur and building a business in a male dominated field.
- The Honest Bunch Podcast
On this episode, the group sits down with Sir Shina Peters to discuss his musical history, and career.
- #WithChude
In this episode, Chude sits with the founder of Selar Douglas as they discuss depression and the effect it had on his job.
- Afrobeats: With An S
In this episode, Dami and Bola are joined by Mayowa to review new music released in the past two weeks and the rap drama between Blaqbonez and Odumodu.
- OffAir
Toolz and Gbemi sit down with guests to unpack unspoken truths about sex, misconceptions and myths about sex and intimacy.