theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
October 25, 2025
0 Comment
120 Views

Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week

by YNaija
It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.  On this episode of the podcast, Jola and FK are joined by Bimpe who talks about being a serial entrepreneur and building a business in a male... Read More
AY Makun Announces New Movie “The Waiter” Coming Out This December
Ay Makun Reveals a Glimpse of his Upcoming Film “The Waiter” Starring Shaffy Bello, Toke Makinwa
Kunle Afolayan’s New Film “Recall” Set to Premiere at AFRIFF
Kunle Afolayan’s New Film “Recall” Set to Premiere at AFRIFF

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five. 

  1. I Said What I Said

On this episode of the podcast, Jola and FK are joined by Bimpe who talks about being a serial entrepreneur and building a business in a male dominated field. 

  1. The Honest Bunch Podcast 

On this episode, the group sits down with Sir Shina Peters to discuss his musical history, and career.

  1. #WithChude

In this episode, Chude sits with the founder of Selar Douglas as they discuss depression and the effect it had on his job. 

  1. Afrobeats: With An S 

In this episode, Dami and Bola are joined by Mayowa to review new music released in the past two weeks and the rap drama between Blaqbonez and Odumodu.

  1. OffAir 

Toolz and Gbemi sit down with guests to unpack unspoken truths about sex, misconceptions and myths about sex and intimacy.

The Media Blog
, , , ,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.
View All Posts by Author
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week
Previous Post
You May Also Like
Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week | Nigeria
Omah Lay
Artiste Spotlight: All You Need To Know About “Soso” Singer, Omah Lay and His Upcoming Album
Songs released this week
Check Out The Nigerian Songs Released This Week
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed ...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Lauds Nigeria’s Exit from FATF List as Economic Victory
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Lauds ...
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Reps Urge Federal, State Governments to Regulate House Rent
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Reps Urge Fed...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1