Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigeria Set to Get Six More States as Lawmakers Approve New Proposal

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Day 2 Recap of Protest: Anambra State Refuses to Participate in Nationwide Protest

Nigeria set to get six more states as lawmakers approve new proposal

Resident Doctors announce indefinite strike after FG fails to meet demands

CBN releases $1.26bn for fuel imports despite Dangote Refinery output

Nigerians get another direct route to London as Air Peace expands

NOA reveals Nigeria’s debt has dropped by $19 billion since Tinubu took office

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigeria set to get six more states as lawmakers approve new proposal

Nigeria is edging closer to having six additional states after the National Assembly’s joint committee on constitutional review approved their creation. The approval came during a two-day retreat in Lagos, co-chaired by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

Lawmakers examined 55 requests for new states, 69 amendment bills, two boundary changes, and 278 proposals for new local governments before making their decision.

If the plan passes all constitutional hurdles, one new state will be created in each of the six geopolitical zones, raising the total from 36 to 42. Senator Jibrin said the decision followed years of public consultations and input from citizens and civil groups.

Resident Doctors announce indefinite strike after FG fails to meet demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared an indefinite nationwide strike set to begin at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 31. The decision came after a five-hour emergency meeting last Sunday, during which members agreed that the government had ignored their demands despite a 30-day ultimatum.

In a statement, NARD President Dr Mohammad Suleiman said the leadership had exhausted all efforts before resorting to industrial action. He confirmed that the strike would be “total, comprehensive, and indefinite.”

Suleiman added that the council had set clear demands and monitoring procedures to ensure full compliance. He also instructed all local branches to hold emergency congresses to brief members on the next steps.

CBN releases $1.26bn for fuel imports despite Dangote Refinery output

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed $1.26 billion to oil sector operators for the importation of petroleum products and related materials in the first quarter of 2025. This comes even as local refining capacity, particularly from the Dangote Refinery, continues to expand.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) revealed that importers supplied 69 per cent of the 21 billion litres of petrol consumed nationwide between August 2024 and early October 2025.

Although 2.28 billion litres of petrol were imported in the first quarter, marking one of the lowest figures in recent years, analysts say the dependence on foreign fuel still strains Nigeria’s foreign reserves and weakens the naira.

Nigerians get another direct route to London as Air Peace expands

Air Peace has launched its first-ever Abuja–London direct flight, further expanding its international network. The inaugural flight departed from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Sunday, marking the airline’s second direct route to the United Kingdom after its Lagos–London service, which began in March 2024.

Chief Executive Officer Allen Onyema praised the government’s continued support, crediting recent aviation reforms for enabling local airlines to thrive. He encouraged other Nigerian carriers to acknowledge and speak up about the favourable policies benefiting the industry.

Onyema said the government’s efforts under Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo and President Bola Tinubu have eased operational challenges and helped airlines like Air Peace compete globally.

NOA reveals Nigeria’s debt has dropped by $19 billion since Tinubu took office

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has stated that Nigeria’s debt burden has reduced significantly under President Bola Tinubu, countering public claims of rising debt.

In a statement released on October 24, the agency cited verified data from the Debt Management Office, the Central Bank, the Finance Ministry, and global institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank. It noted that misinformation has led many Nigerians to believe the country’s debt is worsening.

According to NOA, Nigeria’s public debt dropped from $113.42 billion in June 2023 to about $94.22 billion by December 2024, reflecting a reduction of more than $19 billion. The agency said this shows a deliberate effort by the federal government to manage loans responsibly and avoid unnecessary borrowing.