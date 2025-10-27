Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | States Fine Google and Meta for Tax Evasion

The Nigerian media space was a heavy one over the weekend, from club raids, to marriage announcements and Newhouse unveilings, there is a lot to catch up on. In this article, we detail what has happened over the weekend.

NDLEA Makes Raid On Media Personality’s Club

During the early hours of Sunday morning, the party goers at a club owned by Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike were disrupted by the NDLEA under a suspicion of drug use at the club.

While the NDLEA raised the bustling club house, they took away 100 club goers including Pretty Mike himself.

Everyone who was arrested has since been released.

Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels Unveils New House

The Nollywood actress who mostly went silent after it was revealed that she had separated from her husband after allegations of domestic abuse, took to Instagram on Sunday to unveil her new home.

Regina Daniels’s past was met with love and support from her fans and colleagues who sent her well wishes.

Paddy Adenuga, Son Of Mike Adenuga Announces Engagement

The son of the billionaire mogul took to his Instagram to share the news of his engagement, with a picture showing the ring.

While the details on the identity of his fiancee were kept private, his announcement was met with love and support.

Veteran Nollywood Actress Ngozi Nwosu Recounts Domestic Violence Ordeals

In an interview over the weekend, the actress recounted the horrors of the physical violence she faced in her marriage.

Ngozi went on to say that her true experience was beyond what was reported in the media and urged people to know when to leave domestic abusive cases.

Waje Releases New Single, Featuring Kcee

The two veteran musicians dropped a song titled “Luvey Luvey” over the weekend.

The single which was dropped with a video, is a blend of Afrobeat and highlife in a bid to create a nostalgic and new feeling.

The song has received a lot of praises and attention from fans of both artists.