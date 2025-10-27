Halloween Costumes To Recreate For Your Halloween Parties 

Halloween is just a few days away, and Halloween parties are being announced every day in Lagos. In this article, we list our Halloween looks that Nigerians can easily recreate, along with where to find them.

Kim Possible And Ron Stoppable

For Nigerians, a Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable Halloween outfit would be one of the easiest to style: just green and grey cargo pants, boots, and black turtle-neck tops, and the look comes together. Bonus points if you can effectively access a tool belt and fake guns, which are readily available on Jumia

Morticia And Gomez Addams

The supernatural couple look is easily achieved with a long-sleeve gown, a pinstriped suit, and simple goth makeup. This outfit is one of the easiest to recreate for Nigerians.

Catwoman

This costume is one of the easiest Halloween costumes to create, with stores like the costume shop in Lekki available to purchase the leather outfit and mask needed for the costume.

The Scream Killer

This is another Halloween costume that can be easily accessed and recreated, with a costume mask and fake knives available at either the Himaverse shop or the Costume shop in Lekki. This is one of the best costumes to attempt for your Halloween parties in Lagos.

Jack Sparrow

The pirate outfit is easy to recreate by anyone with dreads or access to a braided wig. With brown cargo pants, boots and a long sleeve white shirt, a pirate look is almost certainly a hit at any Halloween party and the fake sword and tool kit needed for the costume can easily be found at the costume shop in Lekki or on Jumia.

Aladdin

With a short purple vest that can be easily found at the market, white pants, a brown belt or scarf, and a small red cap, an Aladdin outfit can be recreated.

The only thing missing would be either a lamp or a faux sword, either of which could be found at the costume shop in Lekki.

Daphne

The scooby doo character is one of the most popular Halloween costumes for women, because of how easy it is. With a simple purple dress, a green scarf, and a ginger wig or braids, Daphne could be your easiest Halloween costume.

Luffy

The anime pirate character is another easy Halloween costume to recreate, with just short jeans, a red shirt, and a bamboo hat. All of which can be easily bought or rented at the Himaverse shop in Lagos

Wednesday Addams

The Netflix TV character is easily one of the best characters to recreate for Nigerians in Lagos, with a costume that can be fashioned from a black dress and stockings in your wardrobe, or rented from the Himaverse shop in Lagos.

Money Heist Characters

The popular TV show became one of the most recreated costumes in pop culture and can be easily rented from the Himaverse shop in Lagos.