President Tinubu’s 2026 Democracy Day speech formally elevates the June 12 struggle to the level of official national recognition. For decades, the radical journalists, activists, and soldier-democrats of the 1990s carried their scars as part of an underground legacy. This latest national awards list changes that dynamic, transforming former freedom fighters into celebrated national icons. Names like Tunde Fagbenle, Richard Akinnola, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, and the late Ben Charles-Obi spent years publishing underground newspapers under the constant threat of military raids. Today, the nation formally decorates them, cementing June 12 and the legacy of Nigerian Leadership into institutional history.

This transition from persecuted dissidents to national honorees ensures that the history of Nigerian resistance is preserved within the state’s official record. During the Abacha regime, survival meant enduring solitary confinement, facing threats of assassination, or fleeing into exile. By bringing figures like Professor Sylvester Odion-Akhaine, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, and veteran journalist Gbemiga Ogunleye into the national honours fold, the administration executes a formal act of recognition. The state is utilising its highest administrative platform to honour the legacy of the pro-democracy struggle, ensuring that the core memories of June 12 and Nigerian democracy remain permanently anchored to the history of the republic.

The honour roll also extends to the soldier-democrats who broke ranks with the military dictatorship to support civilian rule. Officers like Colonel Lawan Gwadabe and Colonel Sambo Dasuki faced intense persecution, trials, and years of imprisonment for standing against the military regimes of the 1990s. Recognising these military figures alongside radical labour lawyers like Femi Aborisade builds a complete picture of national reconciliation. This formal celebration reframes their choices, showing that the defence of democracy is recognised as a high form of patriotism.

This moment represents a formal victory for the legacy of free speech and civic activism. The underground press fought with truth and smuggled ink to counter heavy state censorship. By conferring these national honours on these heroes, the country ensures that their bravery becomes a permanent part of the national identity. It stands as proof that the sacrifices made in the darkest chapters of our history are fully acknowledged, leaving a clear blueprint for the future of the nation.