Did the COVID-19 Pandemic Change the Path of Nigerian Content Creation? 

It has been six years since the COVID-19 lockdown, but its impact on certain industries has become long-lasting. While the COVID-19 pandemic was dangerous, it changed the pathway for many content creators in Nigeria and opened a broader range of opportunities for people whose job description is content creation.

Wondering how the COVID-19 pandemic impacts content creation in Nigeria? Here’s how:

The Impact of COVID-19 on Content Creation

The lockdown period of the pandemic was a time when people were holed up in their homes, with many searching for a way to escape the hollowness of being home. For Nigerians, content creation was a way to keep themselves busy and also be a part of trends on social media platforms. Because of how the world was set up during the pandemic, many of these creators went viral and gained attention. Although influencers existed before the pandemic, it had a huge impact on the importance of content creators and influencers in marketing spaces.

How Content Creators Became Integral in Marketing Spaces

Because of the limited physical social interactions during the lockdown, many companies turned to content creators—either paying or partnering with them—to help promote their brands. Even as the world slowed down due to the pandemic, Nigerian content creators and brands developed a mutually beneficial relationship, allowing both to earn from the social influence gained online.

How Content Creators Replaced Celebrities in Marketing Campaigns

Before the 2020s, celebrities were the go-to names for promoting or marketing products, and while that is still happening, the work of COVID-19 in creating ‘mini-celebrities’ in the form of influencers and content creators changed the game. Brands became more interested in approaching content creators whose content aligned with the products they sold, shipping off products to them to use and recommend to their followers and viewers. For both parties, it was a win-win situation, and six years later, it has become a major part of the marketing strategy for companies in Nigeria.

What do we think?

The path of content creation in Nigeria was changed by the pandemic, but in a positive way. More young people are able to pursue fulfilling careers in content creation due to the attention they garnered during the pandemic. A large number of the most popular influencers in the Nigerian marketing industry used the lockdown period to build their brands and audiences and are currently benefiting from it. While COVID-19 had negative effects, job creation was an important aspect of the pandemic.