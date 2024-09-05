In Nigeria, TikTok content creators are one of the primary reasons why we subscribe for data on our smartphones as they keep the information and entertainment flowing.

The digital space is filled with innovative content creators shaping online media’s future. Content creation has evolved from creators being internet sensations to admirable career paths.

There are degrees in digital campaigning and content creation, Masters in content marketing, Masters in communication, and digital content creation.

These TikTok content creators continue to produce content relating to our tastes regardless of what they are and for that, we think you should know about these are the top 10 TikTok content creators to follow in Nigeria.

Kagan Tech

Kagan Tech is a Nigerian content creator with over 900,000 followers across his social media pages. He is well known for making engaging and informative tech reviews, tutorials, and tips, which he shares on TikTok.

Kagan has built a large fan base over the years by explaining complex tech topics simply and entertainingly, often using humor and storytelling to connect with his audience.

Tayo Aina

Tayo Aina isn’t just a content creator; he is a filmmaker who combines storytelling with filmmaking. He gained popularity for his travel vlogs, documentaries, and lifestyle content, which have millions of views on TikTok.

Aproko Doctor

Egemba Chinoso Fidelis, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, is an award-winning Nigerian Doctor and health influencer who uses humor to give health tips.

Steven Ndukwu

Steven Ndukwu is a content creator and media entrepreneur known for promoting African tourism, culture, real estate, and environmental conservation. He creates videos that showcase the continent’s diverse beauty and potential, aiming to shift global perceptions of the continent.

Brian Nwana

Brian Nwana is a Nigerian food content creator, food enthusiast and Guinness World Record holder, recognized for visiting 150 fast food restaurants within 24 hours. He is known for visiting various fast food and fine dining restaurants to give reviews online.

Layi Wasabi

D-law, fondly called Layi Wasabi, is a content creator and comedian known for his funny, relatable skits on legal issues. He is a lawyer who never misses an opportunity to speak about society’s ills.

Korty EO

Korty EO is a Nigerian filmmaker and content creator known for her unique style of storytelling through interviews. She first gained attention as a content creator with her distinct, minimalist, and artistic approach to filmmaking, which has helped her carve out a niche in the Nigerian creative space. Her popular shows, ‘Flow with Korty’ and ‘Love or Lies,’ have garnered millions of views.

Anita Adetoye

Anita Adetoye is a Nigerian beauty, lifestyle, and fashion content creator. She is the face behind the famous makeup brands ‘AnitaBrows’ and ‘Hairessencebyanitabrows’ which focus on hair treatment, sew-ins, and wig laundry. She often refers to herself as the makeup surgeon and beauty educator.

Shank Comics

Shank is a Nigerian comedian, content creator, and social media influencer known for his humorous skits, TikTok. He has grown to work with international stars like Kai Cenat, Victor Osimen, Ksi and many more

Beauty Goddess

She is a content creator and social media influencer. She gained prominence through her engaging TikTok videos, which include dance routines, lip-syncs, and comedy.

She has over 3.5 million followers on TikTok, and she has successfully leveraged her online presence to collaborate with fashion and beauty brands.