Meet Layi Wasabi, the Gen Z Content Creator Redefining the Skit-making Industry

Everyone in Nigeria and beyond can testify to smiling from ear to ear when they hear the name “Layi Wasabi” and this is because his impact in the entertainment industry has been of an unscalable magnitude, as well as his stardom.

Olayiwola Ayomide Isaac, born on July 11, 1998, is a 27-year-old Gen Z actor and content creator with millions of followers across Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Layi also studied law at Bowen University.

Layi started his content creation journey in 2017. Still, his fame began to build in 2020, and by 2022, he was a household name among Nigerians familiar with comedy skits on social media. He gained fame for his legal comedy content, inspired by his background as a law student.

Layi has created content that has garnered him millions of likes and followers across all of his social media platforms.

The 27-year-old’s talents extend beyond his ability to create great content to his acting skills, which have captivated his audience on multiple occasions. Many find his content creation even more intriguing, given that he juggled school with his work during pivotal times.

Layi has also worked with brands like Golden Penny, MTN, and FCMB, amongst others. He was also in blockbuster movies like Anikulapo and Everybody Loves Jenifa.

In 2024, Layi won the award for viewer’s choice at the AMVCA.

With 2.3 million followers on his Instagram, over 900k followers on his TikTok and over 400k followers on his Twitter, the sky is only the beginning for Layi Wasabi’s career.