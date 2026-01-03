Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.
- With Chude
On this episode of the podcast, Chude sits with Layi Wasabi as they discuss his career trajectory and success.
- So Nigerian
On this episode, the hosts discuss the New Year, resolutions and moments to look back on in 2025.
- Tea With Tay
On this episode, Taymesan sits with Madame Joyce and Toke Makinwa as they discuss Lagos living and dating.
- The Intersection
On this episode, the hosts discuss friendships, the drama they come with and the reality of community.
- Submarine And A Roach
On this episode of the podcast, the hosts delve into several topics, from unpacking millennial expectations and conservative Nigerian values, to navigating Nigerian weddings.