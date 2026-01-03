theme-sticky-logo-alt
January 3, 2026
Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 

by YNaija
On this episode of the podcast, Chude sits with Layi Wasabi as they discuss his career trajectory and success.  On this episode, the hosts discuss the New...
It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five. 

  1. With Chude 

On this episode of the podcast, Chude sits with Layi Wasabi as they discuss his career trajectory and success. 

  1. So Nigerian 

On this episode, the hosts discuss the New Year, resolutions and moments to look back on in 2025.

  1. Tea With Tay

On this episode, Taymesan sits with Madame Joyce and Toke Makinwa as they discuss Lagos living and dating. 

  1. The Intersection 

On this episode, the hosts discuss friendships, the drama they come with and the reality of community.

  1. Submarine And A Roach 

On this episode of the podcast, the hosts delve into several topics, from unpacking millennial expectations and conservative Nigerian values, to navigating Nigerian weddings.

YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
