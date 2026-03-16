Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Orders Nationwide Rice Distribution for Ramadan and Lent

Tinubu orders nationwide rice distribution for Ramadan and Lent

ADC claims petrol prices have risen nearly 500% under Tinubu

Ride-hailing drivers pause services in Lagos and Ogun over low fares

Michael B Jordan becomes the 6th African-American man to win the Oscars

Crayon’s rant against Mavin Records on X suggests his departure from the record label

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu orders nationwide rice distribution for Ramadan and Lent

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to distribute rice across Nigeria to support citizens observing Ramadan and Lent.

The announcement was made by Hope Uzodimma, who also serves as the group’s director general. He said the initiative will cover all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory through the organisation’s nationwide grassroots network.

Uzodimma said the effort aims to promote unity and compassion during the fasting season for both Muslims and Christians. He added that a similar rice distribution was carried out during the Christmas celebrations.

ADC claims petrol prices have risen nearly 500% under Tinubu

Nigeria’s opposition party, the African Democratic Congress, says petrol prices have increased greatly since Bola Ahmed Tinubu took office.

The claim was made by Bolaji Abdullahi while responding to criticism from the All Progressives Congress. He said the party was simply highlighting publicly available data on the country’s economic situation.

Abdullahi also said Nigeria’s poverty rate has risen to about 63%, up from roughly 50% before the petrol subsidy was removed. He added that surveys suggest many Nigerians believe the country is moving in the wrong direction.

Ride-hailing drivers pause services in Lagos and Ogun over low fares

Drivers working with ride-hailing platforms in Lagos and Ogun State have suspended services to protest low fares and rising operational costs.

The action was organised by the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria, which asked members to log out of all platforms from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Monday. Drivers were also encouraged to urge colleagues and fleet owners to join the shutdown.

Union secretary Yusuf Bamidele said the protest aims to highlight poor welfare conditions and safety concerns faced by drivers, while pushing for fairer policies and better working conditions in the sector.

Michael B Jordan becomes the 6th African-American man to win the Oscars

The 98th Oscars award show saw the first-time win by American actor Michael B. Jordan, who won ‘Best Actor’ for his role in the critically acclaimed film, Sinners, making him the sixth African-American man to win the award. This record puts him in the same list as Will Smith, Forest Whitaker, Jamie Foxx, Denzel Washington, and Sidney Poitier.

The night was one to remember: ‘Sinners,’ directed by Ryan Coogler, took home four Oscar wins; ‘One Battle After Another,’ directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, won six awards; and the internet sensation animation ‘KPOP Demon Hunters’ also won two awards last night.

The Oscars were a game-changer for many who won last night, as this was Michael B Jordan’s first win alongside Ryan Coogler, who won for ‘Best Original Screenplay.’

Crayon’s rant against Mavin Records on X suggests his departure from the record label

Crayon caused a stir online after posting a series of emotional messages on X (formerly Twitter) criticising the leadership, specifically Don Jazzy and Tega Oghenejobo of Mavin Records.

In the posts, the singer mentioned label founder Don Jazzy and accused chief operating officer Tega Oghenejobo of committing an offence. He also made remarks about fellow artist Rema while suggesting tension within the label.

Crayon, who joined the label’s Blowtime imprint in 2019, later hinted at leaving the company. He shared details of a new venture, Olodum Entertainment, and posted a new booking contact for future engagements.