Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend 

The Nigerian media was filled with news from the entertainment space, specifically from the Afrobeat and Nollywood scene, from possible collaborations with the government, to Mother’s Day drama, and a possible music ‘beef’ between new age singers.

2Baba in talks with defense minister on using music to curb violence among Nigerian youths

Mavo responds to call out by colleague Crayon

Influencer and businesswoman Jennysglow welcomes twins

Pheelz shares story of robbery incident

Tonto Dikeh receives backlash after praising ex-husband, Churchill

2Baba in talks with Defense Minister on using music to curb violence among Nigerian youths

Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, recently revealed that he paid a visit to Chris Musa, the Nigerian Minister of Defense, to discuss how to curb the threat and spread of violence among Nigerian youth through music.

2Baba shared this information on Instagram, where he explained to his fans and supporters that he had proposed a culture-drivensureen route that would music was used as a tool for the reorientation of violent youths and as a channel to promote positive, non-violent language and information.

Although the singer did not divulge many details, he shared that he was committed to contributing to the initiative’s success.

Mavo responds to call out by colleague Crayon

Singer Crayon who is currently at the center of a controversy after he took to X (Formerly Twitter) to express outrage towards the label he is signed under, Mavins, in the multiple tweets put out by the artist, he made mention of the label owner “Don Jazzy,” which has left many wondering at the possibility of dispute between the artist and the label giant.

However, Don Jazzy was not the only one mentioned by the singer in his rant. Singer Mavo was also mentioned in tweets from Crayon, which prompted a response from Mavo asking why he was being mentioned. Crayon did not include the backstory behind his lash-out in his tweets at Mavo, and has now deleted all the posts and comments he made in the last ten hours, leaving users to speculate that he was indeed hacked.

Influencer and Businesswoman Jennysglow welcomes twins

The businesswoman and influencer who took to Instagram earlier this month to announce her pregnancy has also shared news of the birth of her children.

While she kept the gender and names of the newborns private, Jennysglow revealed that she had delivered her babies over the weekend and had received love and support from her industry peers.

Pheelz shares story of his robbery incident

Nigerian singer Philip Kayode Moses, popularly known as Pheelz took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share news of his recent robbery experience in California.

The singer alluded that he had called the emergency number for the International Police Force and had been asked to fill out a form, with no emergency response to his dilemma.

Pheelz shared with fans that he was fine and grateful, but did not share any details about what was lost in the robbery.

Tonto Dikeh receives backlash after praising ex-husband, Churchill

Former actress and Evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, is facing backlash from Nigerians after she praised her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, in a Mother’s Day post.

Tonto, who took to Instagram to celebrate another Mother’s Day, also thanked her ex, with whom she had reconciled publicly this year after years of public dispute. She thanked the businessman for making her a mother, leaving Nigerians to speculate that the message and other comments by the former actress praising her ex were inappropriate, given that he is currently married.

Tonto took to Instagram to respond to critics, arguing that no one understands the depth of her gratitude and that she remains unwavering in her appreciation for her ex-husband, the father of her only child.