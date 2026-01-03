Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Week

This week has been filled with record breaking news on the entertainment front, with movies like Behind The Scenes and Oversabi Aunty, and plaques awarded to Adekunle Gold.

Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes Earns The Title Of Nollywood’s Biggest Film In 2025 With 1.1 Billion Naira

Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes has now broken the record for being the fastest Film in West Africa to cross over 1 billion Naira. Alongside the record for the highest single day gross ever on Boxing Day, with over 129 million Naira.

Behind The Scenes is also the highest grossing release in 2025, ending the year with over 1.1 billion Naira in sales.

The movie which premiered less than a month ago broke not only box office records but also records previously owned by Funke Akindele herself.

Adekunle Gold Earns Plaque For Selling Out Wole Soyinka Centre

Fuji singer Adekunle Gold has received a plaque for becoming the first artist to sell out the Wole Soyinka Centre during his just concluded concert.

The centre which is a 3,560 seat venue was filled to the brim by Adekunle Gold and his fans, which led to the singer being recognized and presented with two plaques one recognising the management and record label that organised the concert, and another honouring him as the first artiste to headline and sell out the theatre.

Nasarawa Senator Godiya Akwashiki Passes Away

A senator representing Nasarawa North, Godiya Akwashiki has passed away at the age of 52, in a hospital in India.

The senator who was receiving treatment over a critical condition in India passed away on the 31st of December and has received well wishes from his constituents and colleagues who praised his work as a senator in the state.

Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty Surpasses 500 million Naira In Earnings In Cinemas

Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty, a movie about an overbearing mother has now surpassed over 500 million Naira in box office sales.

The movie premiered in cinemas on the 19th of December, 2025 and in less than a month has become the second highest gainer in December movie drops for 2025.

Driver In Recent Anthony Joshua Accident Charged To Court

The driver in the recent crash that led to the death of two, and landed heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua in the hospital has been arrested and charged to court.

The 46 year old driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kehinde, has been arrested for charges of over-speeding which caused the death of two people and was arraigned before a court on the 2nd of January.