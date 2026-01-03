Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Canada Increases Deportations as 366 Nigerians are Sent Home

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Senate President Godswill Akpabio Alleges That Only 30% Nigerians Pay Tax

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Canada increases deportations as 366 Nigerians are sent home

Canadian authorities removed 366 Nigerian nationals between January and October 2025, marking a sharp rise as the country pushed immigration enforcement at its fastest rate in more than ten years. Official border agency data also shows that 974 Nigerians are currently awaiting deportation.

Updated figures released on November 25 placed Nigeria ninth among the top ten countries affected by removals. Nigerians also ranked fifth on the list of people with ongoing removal cases.

The data highlights fluctuating trends over time. Deportations fell steadily from 339 in 2019 to 199 in 2022, before Nigeria dropped out of the top ten in 2023 and 2024. Its return in 2025 represents an eight per cent rise compared with 2019.

National Assembly pushes for fixed four-year tenure for councils

Lawmakers at the National Assembly have proposed a uniform four-year renewable tenure for elected local government officials across Nigeria. The plan is part of ongoing efforts to reform the local government system through constitutional amendments.

Under the proposal, candidates for council elections must be at least 25 years old, hold a secondary school certificate, and be sponsored by a political party. The power to remove council chairmen and vice chairmen would rest with councillors, not state governors.

The joint Constitution Review Committee adopted these recommendations at a retreat in Lagos and are awaiting debate in both chambers. At present, local government tenures vary, with most councils running three-year terms, except the FCT area councils.

APC gains Plateau Governor as Kano politics heats up

Nigeria’s ruling party has recorded another boost as Plateau State Governor Caleb Muftwang officially joined the APC at a stakeholders meeting in Jos. He was welcomed by national chairman Nentawe Yilwatda and former governor Simon Lalong, making him the party’s 28th sitting governor.

Attention has now shifted to Kano, where Governor Abba Yusuf is expected to leave the NNPP for the APC. His planned move has already triggered tension within the party.

A Kano court has suspended the NNPP state chairman, while the party’s national leadership has dissolved all state executives ahead of the anticipated defection.

Resident Doctors warn of another strike over FG’s unkept deal

Pressure is mounting on the federal government as resident doctors threaten to return to strike over the non-implementation of a signed agreement. The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors said its leaders met urgently after the deadline for action expired.

The association explained that it had suspended its last strike in good faith, trusting government promises. However, the agreed timelines have passed, with no apparent progress on the commitments set out in the memorandum of understanding.

NARD stressed that the matter is no longer about talks but execution. It warned that preventing another nationwide strike now depends entirely on government action, not the patience of doctors.

Christmas Eve fire claims eight lives at Great Nigeria Insurance

Tragedy struck Lagos Island on Christmas Eve after a massive fire engulfed the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance building on Martins Street. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu later confirmed that eight people died, while 13 survived the incident.

Emergency officials said the blaze spread to nearby buildings, including a mosque and Oluwole Plaza, before firefighters brought it under control. The building partially collapsed during the fire, leading the governor to order its complete demolition.

Sanwo Olu said five victims have been identified, while three will undergo DNA tests. He condemned widespread disregard for building rules and called for a complete regeneration of Balogun Market to improve safety.