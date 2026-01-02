theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
January 2, 2026
0 Comment
185 Views

Events Happening In Lagos This Week (January 2nd-4th)

by YNaija
As we step into the new year, there are events happening to celebrate the beginning of a new year and close out the holiday festivities. There are events like raves, theatre performances, game nights and soul music performances all happening this weekend.  Happening on the 2nd of January, this event is perfect for fans of... Read More
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Obasanjo Library Alleges Politically Motivated EFCC Raid
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Obasanjo Library Alleges Politically Motivated EFCC Raid
EVENTS HAPPENING IN LAGOS THIS WEEKEND

As we step into the new year, there are events happening to celebrate the beginning of a new year and close out the holiday festivities. There are events like raves, theatre performances, game nights and soul music performances all happening this weekend. 

  1. Fela And The Kalakuta Queens

Happening on the 2nd of January, this event is perfect for fans of the afrobeat legend and it is a great way to close out the holiday festivities.

  1. Gratitude & Vibez

Perfect for competitive spirits and intimate atmospheres, this event is happening on the 2nd of January. 

  1. Soul N Sooya

Perfect for lovers of soul music, this is the best event to start your weekend, and it is happening on the 2nd of January. 

  1. South Socials 

Happening on the 2nd of January, this is the perfect way to close out the Detty December and holiday activities. 

  1. Ascension; Cosmic Currents 

This is the perfect rave to kick off the year for lovers of Afro house and raving. It is happening on the 3rd of January.

  1. Tamba Tamba

This event is the perfect first rave of the new year and the best event to close out the holiday activities, and it is happening on the 3rd of January.

  1. Master of Ballads Tour

This event is perfect for lovers of Dwin The Stoic, and it is the ideal intimate concert to spend the first Saturday of the year. It is happening on the 3rd of January.

  1. The Nolly Trivia

Perfect for lovers of Nollywood and competitive people who enjoy interactive spaces, this event is happening on the 3rd of January. 

  1. Daybreeze

This Y2K Nollywood party is the perfect way to close out the weekend and is the ideal event for nostalgic people. It is happening on the 4th of January.

  1. Pottery And Clay Painting 

This is the perfect event for people looking to pick up new artistic hobbies, and it is happening on the 4th of January.

Lifestyle
, , , , ,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
View All Posts by Author
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
Previous Post
You May Also Like
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (December 26th-28th)
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (December 26th-28th)
Top 5 Stories of The Day | Lagos Bill Moves to End Forceful Evictions and Landlord Harassment
Top 5 Stories of The Day | Lagos Bill Moves to End Forceful Evictions and Landlord Harassment
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Events Happening In Lagos This Week (Jan...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Court Order Halts Police Move on Tinted Glass Enforcement
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Court Order H...
The Goldmine in Afrobeats: Why Western Artists Keep Featuring Nigerian Artists
The Goldmine in Afrobeats: Why Western A...
Get To Know P.Prime: A Gen Z Dj, Songwri...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Malami And So...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1