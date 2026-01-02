The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Places To Visit in Lagos This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Behind The Scenes

A successful real estate mogul is forced to learn about setting boundaries when she starts facing tough times due to her overly generous nature.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Oversabi Aunty

This movie follows the life of a self righteous aunty who brings chaos along with her. Her actions eventually turn dangerous when she brings chaos to a family wedding.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Avatar: Fire And Ash

When the conflict on Pandora continues to escalate, Neytiri and Jake’s family is faced with a new and aggressive Na’vi tribe.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Song Sung Blue

When two down on their luck performers form a tribute band to Neil Diamond, they prove to themselves and the world that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Warlord: Olori Ogun

When a blood thirsty tyrant’s spirit takes a hold of the land, using slavery a fearless warrior rises to fight against it and regain freedom for his people.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Run Away

A desperate father’s search for his missing daughter gets him caught up in a murder case, leading him to stumble on secrets with the power to destroy his family for good.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

I Dol I

A successful criminal lawyer and a K-pop fan girl finds herself face to face with her favorite idol when he becomes a suspect in a murder case.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Stranger Things (The Finale)

The series follows a group of teens unraveling supernatural and extraordinary mysteries, after witnessing the government’s secret exploits, and finally putting a stop to the torment that has ensnared their lives.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Peripheral

A woman’s discovery of a secret connection to an alternate reality has the ability to alter not only her life but the lives of thousands.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Ballerina

With a history of assassin training in the tradition of Ruska Roma, Eve Macarro fights an army of killers in her bid to get revenge for her father’s death. It is available for streaming on prime video.