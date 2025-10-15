theme-sticky-logo-alt
October 15, 2025
The Nigerian Fashion Scene And Its Re-emerging Trends

by YNaija
Nigeria has a diverse fashion scene, but in the past few years, due to the consistent inflow of a crowd who want to feel more connected to cultural fashion, attires created from Adire, Ankara and such, especially from ready-to-wear brands, have become more popular.  Streetwear has also become popular again, and while there are new... Read More
Nigeria has a diverse fashion scene, but in the past few years, due to the consistent inflow of a crowd who want to feel more connected to cultural fashion, attires created from Adire, Ankara and such, especially from ready-to-wear brands, have become more popular. 

  1. Re-emergence Of Streetwear

Streetwear has also become popular again, and while there are new fashion trends, many current trends are derived from old ones that were popular in the 90s and early 2000s, which have now made a comeback. 

  1. Modernizing Oleku 

At a point in the year, Oleku, which used to be the uniform attire for parties in the 90s, made a comeback, and people began to pull out their Ankara and Lace to make their own versions of Oleku, with some choosing to remake what it started as simply. 

  1. Ankara-Fusion 

There has been a surge in Ankara-fusion outfits and aso-oke outfits in casual wear, unlike in the past, where they were considered attire for serious outings only.

  1. Cultural Attire Becoming Everyday Fashion 

Brands like “Ruks A La Mode”, whose most popular and most worn outfits were created from tie-dye batik patterns, and “Bawsty” with their aso-oke blazer dress, which revolutionised what aso-oke can be worn as or where aso-oke can be worn to.

  1. The Dismantling of Gender-Based Fashion 

Another popular fashion trend, especially in the male fashion scene, is tops that were once viewed as strictly feminine. However, with brands like “ASO Nigeria”, they have become more societally acceptable and are now a staple in the wardrobes of men in Nigeria.

  1. Modern Meets Cultural 

Another notable aspect of the current fashion trends in the country is the blending of modern wear with cultural attire, as seen in the incorporation of corsets into traditional fashion and outfits.

One notable trend in Nigeria’s fashion scene is the increasing incorporation of cultural influences into daily outfits, with streetwear becoming more socially acceptable. Fashion in the country has continued to evolve. 

More designers are willing to explore out of their comfort zones, and an audience is ready to step out of the box and wear their designs. 

Get To Know Layi Wasabi: A Gen Z Content Creator, Actor And A Lawyer
Meet Layi Wasabi, the Gen Z Content Creator Redefining the Skit-making Industry
