Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Affirms that Nigeria is Too Rich in Resources to Remain Poor

Legislative workers threaten to shut down National and State Assemblies; Tinubu vows to clear foreign exchange backlogs as naira dips ₦1,200/$ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

BBNaija winner Imisi announces dream to launch a foundation for the Girl Child

Jonathan faults successors for abandoning Bayelsa projects

Alake calls for the closure of schools charging fees in foreign currencies

AU suspends Madagascar after military coup

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

President Bola Tinubu has stated that Nigeria has no justification for poverty, given its vast human and natural resources. Speaking through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, at the 10th Mining Week in Abuja, he reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to turn the solid minerals sector into a driver of growth and prosperity.

He revealed that revenue from the sector rose sharply from ₦6 billion in 2023 to ₦38 billion in 2024, reflecting reforms and greater accountability. Tinubu also announced the establishment of the Nigeria Solid Minerals Company to attract investments and boost local processing.

The President assured that his government would prioritise environmental safety, community welfare, and improved security in mining areas.

BBNaija winner Imisi announces dream to launch a foundation for the Girl Child

Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, has shared dreams to launch a foundation that will support the girl child. She made this known in Lagos after receiving an additional ₦2 million cheque from BetKing for winning a competition during her time in the BBNaija house.

Imisi described the moment as overwhelming and inspiring, saying the experience has strengthened her passion for giving back. She expressed gratitude for her BBNaija journey and the new prize, noting that her childhood struggles shaped her desire to help others.

Reflecting on her past, Imisi said growing up was difficult and emotional, which now fuels her determination to create opportunities for young girls facing similar challenges.

Jonathan faults successors for abandoning Bayelsa projects

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has criticised successive Bayelsa State administrations for abandoning key projects he started as governor, saying such neglect wastes public funds. Speaking at the opening of Best Western Plus Hotel in Yenagoa, he said he began several hotel developments to boost tourism and attract investors before becoming Vice President in 2007.

Jonathan recalled supporting local hoteliers with loans to improve facilities for international visitors during the Africa Movie Academy Awards, but the initiative collapsed after he left office. He also mentioned that major hotel projects, including the Tower Hotel, were never completed.

He commended the management of Best Western Plus for realising his earlier vision of establishing world-class hospitality infrastructure in Bayelsa to promote tourism and investment.

Alake calls for the closure of schools charging fees in foreign currencies

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has urged the Federal Government to shut down schools in Nigeria that charge tuition fees in foreign currencies. Speaking during the Nigeria Gold Day Celebration at the Mining Week in Abuja, he described the practice as an economic loophole that worsens currency instability.

Alake said parents paying in pounds or dollars drives up demand for foreign exchange, undermining the naira’s value. He questioned why schools operating within Nigeria should demand payment in foreign currencies.

The minister added that the government was introducing digital systems to curb corruption and plug financial leakages in the gold sector. He said these reforms would strengthen foreign reserves and support the National Gold Purchase Programme.

AU suspends Madagascar after military coup

The African Union has suspended Madagascar from all its activities following a coup that removed President Andry Rajoelina from power. The organisation said the suspension would remain until constitutional order is restored in the country.

The move follows the same military faction that helped Rajoelina seize power in 2009, declaring his removal on Tuesday, amid weeks of youth-led protests over poverty, corruption, and rising living costs. About 75% of Madagascar’s 30 million citizens live in poverty, according to the World Bank.

The country’s new military rulers announced that Randrianirina will be sworn in as president on 17 October during a formal session of the High Constitutional Court.