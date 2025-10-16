Check Out These 6 Big Brother Naija 10/10 Contestants Who Should Be On Your Moodboard

The Big Brother Naija 10/10 may be over, but the housemates have not stopped giving us a show, and in this article, we list the housemates who have had us captivated post-show.

Sultana Ibrahim

Sultana Ibrahim has pulled all the stops for her looks in the media rounds and events since the show ended. Her looks have had us scrambling to add them to our Pinterest board.

The reality show contestant has made it clear that she was born for this lifestyle, showcasing her fashion sense. At every moment, all her style choices have been perfect.

From her little black dress moment to her silver moment at the Big Brother Naija winner’s party, Sultana has left us wowed, but our favourite of her looks has been the pinstriped suit look that had us salivating for more. All of her looks have shown range, and we are here for it.

Mensan Awaji

The men in this Big Brother edition have been pulling their weight heavily with the fashion looks, and for Mensan, who has been called a replica of Adekunle Gold, fashion may just be a lifestyle.

From his brown aso-oke Fusion look on the first day of media rounds to his black on black look, Mensan has had everyone drooling and putting him on style moodboards. Our favourite look of his, however, is his sleeveless suit with an intricate flower design that left us shocked.

Mensan Awaji is the new fashion boy on the block.

Mide Iwasokun

This contestant has had a flawless fashion run since her eviction from the show in the 9th week.

Mide’s fashion run has us convinced that she is a true fashion girlie who was born for the limelight.

From her pink suit for the first day of media rounds to her golden moment at the Live Finale, Mide put herself at the top of the list of the best dressed for this year’s Big Brother Naija contestants.

Kola Omotoso

After securing his place as one of the top five contestants of the Big Brother Naija 10/10 edition, Kola came out to secure his spot as one of the best-dressed men for the season.

His looks, though casual, have been well put together, making him appear like a proper gentleman.

Our favourite looks have been the colourful jacket outfit, which would be the perfect addition to any mood board, and his white suit look for the Big Brother Naija winner’s party. However, our favourite so far has been his most recent look with a furry suit jacket that was styled to perfection.

Kola is the style icon.

Zita Oloruntola

Zita stepped into the show styled to perfection, and since her exit, she has continued to give us looks to include on our moodboard.

The fashion designer has shown us exactly why she has a fashion brand with her looks that have left us jaw-dropped since Day 1 of her media rounds.

From her moment with a pink look, showcasing her black Barbie nickname, to her pale pink suit moment, Zita has looked stunning at every point, but our favourite is still the red dress that had her going viral.

Zita is made for the celebrity fashion lifestyle.

Koyin Sanusi

The third runner-up for the reality show is the king of streetwear fashion himself, making him the perfect addition to Pinterest style boards for fans of the style.

Koyin has wowed fans with his fashion choices, ranging from his cowboy outfit, which Beyoncé fans would have added to their moodboards for the Cowboy Carter tour, to his Formula 1-inspired streetwear fashion. Koyin has given fans a diverse range of looks.

Our favourite look of his is his leather pants look, which is the perfect definition of street style.

Koyin may just succeed in making streetwear fashion even more appealing.