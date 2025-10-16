5 Resorts In Lagos To Enjoy A Quiet Stay This Weekend

The hustle and bustle of Lagos can take a toll on the body. The need for a quick weekend getaway to recharge can be constant. If you’re considering a break to rest and energise, this article highlights five resorts in Lagos where you can unwind and enjoy a peaceful weekend.

Ziba Beach Resort

This resort is one of the best locations in Lagos for a short weekend stay, and it is one of the most recommended resorts in Lagos.

With a view of pools and a beach to back it up, Ziba Beach resort is one of a kind and a perfect getaway location.

La Campagne Beach Resort

This family-friendly beach and resort is the perfect location to spend your beach weekend and your family stay.

La Campagne is a choice location if you want a serene setting to step back from your day-to-day life.

Lemon7beach Resort

If an enjoyable weekend trip for you involves access to the ocean, then the Lemon7 resort is precisely where you want to be. Located at Ilashe Island, the resort boasts beautiful apartments, good food and access to the ocean.

Lakowe Lakes

This resort is one of the most recommended for a short stay, offering a perfect blend of greenery, curated spaces, and activities that make being away from home a delightful experience. It is the perfect location to spend your quiet weekends.

Omu Resort

If you need a quiet vacation and the chance to run away from the hustle and bustle of Lagos, a weekend short stay at Omu Resort is the perfect choice.

It is a beautiful, curated space filled with natural attractions, games, activities, and a family-friendly atmosphere.