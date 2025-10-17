Top 5 Stories Of The Day | IMF Excludes Nigeria from Africa’s Fastest-Growing Economies

Kunle Afolayan Releases Official Trailer of “Recall” Set to Premiere at AFRIFF

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

IMF excludes Nigeria from Africa’s fastest-growing economies

Nigeria has been left out of the International Monetary Fund’s list of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, which includes Benin Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Uganda.

According to the IMF, these nations are now among the world’s top-performing economies, driven by sound fiscal reforms, stable policies, and increased investment in infrastructure and manufacturing.

Abebe Selassie, Director of the IMF’s African Department, disclosed this on Thursday during the launch of Sub-Saharan Africa’s latest Regional Economic Outlook. He said the five countries’ consistent progress highlights the importance of reform-driven growth and strong macroeconomic management across the continent.

Fagbemi reveals that no drug convict under Tinubu’s clemency list has been released yet

Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi has clarified that no inmate granted presidential pardon or clemency by President Bola Tinubu has been released, amid criticism over the inclusion of drug traffickers and murderers.

In a statement on Thursday, Fagbemi said the 175-person list remains under final administrative review and must go through standard checks before approval.

He explained that the process includes verifying that all names and recommendations meet legal and procedural requirements. Fagbemi, who chairs the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, assured the public that no release instruments have been issued at this stage.

Military vows to crush emerging terror group in Nasarawa

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters has vowed to eliminate all terrorist groups threatening national security following reports of a new sect, Wulowulo, operating in Nasarawa State.

Governor Abdullahi Sule revealed the group’s emergence during a stakeholders’ meeting in Lafia, describing it as a splinter faction of Boko Haram now infiltrating the North-Central region. He warned that its activities could further destabilise the area if not swiftly contained.

Responding in Abuja, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, said the military would confront every armed group as criminals, focusing on their threat to peace rather than the names they adopt.

Saudi reduces slot to 66,910, threatening Nigeria’s 2026 Hajj participation

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has expressed concern over a sharp reduction in accommodation slots for Nigerian pilgrims by Saudi authorities ahead of the 2026 Hajj.

In a statement signed by Deputy Director of Information, Fatima Usara, the commission revealed that only 66,910 spaces were approved on Saudi Arabia’s NUSUK Masar portal, far below Nigeria’s official 95,000-slot allocation.

NAHCON warned that the cut means just 51,513 pilgrims from states and officials, along with 15,397 from licensed tour operators, will be able to participate. The commission urged immediate dialogue to resolve the shortfall, stressing that it could severely affect the country’s pilgrimage plans.

Wike accuses Peter Obi of diverting Anambra funds for personal gain

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike has accused former Anambra governor and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi of diverting state funds into Fidelity Bank for personal profit.

Speaking during a road project inauguration in Abuja’s Mabushi District, Wike dismissed Obi’s criticism of public schools in the FCT, describing him as a “social media presidential candidate.”

He alleged that Obi deposited Anambra’s funds in a bank where he held shares instead of investing in the state’s development. Wike claimed the move allowed Obi to earn profits while the people of Anambra continued to suffer from poor infrastructure and limited growth.