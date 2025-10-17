The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | SERAP Sues Tinubu Over Unlawful Fuel Price and Alleged Corruption in NNPCL

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

Almost Perfect

This tells the story of a young woman who decides to leave her life in her small hometown behind in search of a way to pursue her dreams in fashion. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Herd

This is a crime thriller that explores love, family and generational change.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Tron:Ares

When mankind encounters AI for the first time in the form of a highly sophisticated programme, Ares who is on a mission from the digital world, chaos ensues.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Black Phone 2

When bad dreams haunt 15 year old Gwen, as she receives calls insistently from a black phone, forcing her to see visions of three boys in danger at a camp and prompting her to confront a killer on the loose.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Genie, Make A Wish

A flamboyant genie comes in contact with a strict woman, and is made to grant her wishes while attempting to turn her world around.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Boots

A bullied gay teen joins the marine corps with his best friend and together, they are forced to undergo change, amidst the danger of their location.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Old Money

This follows the life of a self made mogul and old money diplomat who faces a power struggle.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

No One Saw Us Leave

This depicts the story of a mother desperately pursing her husband in a bid to save her children who he kidnapped amidst a clash between two powerful Jewish families in the 1960s.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Our Fault

This Spanish romantic drama follows the reunion between two ex-lovers and the insurmountable barriers between them.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Thicker Than Water

This movie is a psychological drama that explores themes in romance, mystery and thriller.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.