Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (October 17-19)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, packed with exciting events, including creative spaces for art, art exhibitions, raves, beach raves, club nights, and Spotify karaoke parties.

The Splash: Halloween Pool Party

Happening on the 17th of October, this is the perfect event for Halloween enthusiasts looking for something to attend.

Tamba

Happening at Vault Social house on the 17th of October, and it is the perfect event for music lovers to have fun and socialise.

See DJs

Happening on the 17th of October, this is the perfect event to celebrate your favourite DJs and enjoy great music.

Karaoke And Games Night

This event, a collaboration between WeTalkSound and the Faaji app, is happening on the 18th of October. It is the perfect opportunity for people to socialise and meet new individuals.

Improv Circle

This event is perfect for people who enjoy treats and tricks, and a chance to laugh. It is happening on the 18th of October.

Dirty Sexy Rave

Sponsored by Spotify Greasy Tunes, this event on the 19th of October is the perfect way to wrap up a fun weekend for ravers.

Album Listening Party

Happening on the 19th of October, this event is the perfect weekend event for music lovers.

Duality Of Time

This is the perfect exhibition for art enthusiasts and creatives who want to spend the weekend gallery hopping, and it is happening on the 17th-19th of October.

Cohesion

Happening on the 19th of October, this is the perfect event for ravers and lovers of house music.

Threads Of Life

Happening at Alliance Francaise Lagos, this is the perfect event for lovers of the arts, and it is happening from the 17th to the 19th of October.