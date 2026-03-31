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events happening in Lagos this week
March 31, 2026

Events Happening In Lagos This Week (April 1st-April 5th)

by YNaija
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This week in Lagos is a fun one, filled with events celebrating Easter, from raves to club-themed parties and festivals; there is something for every party lover.

  1. Nigeria Business Summit 

Happening on the 1st and 2nd of April, this summit is perfect for business-oriented individuals looking to network and learn new business ideas.

  1. Rhythm of Silence 

This event was curated for lovers of art, dance, and live performances, and it is happening on the 2nd of April.

  1. Amapiano District 

Happening on the 3rd of April, this event is perfect for lovers of amapiano and club-themed events.

  1. Creative Shutdown 

Targeted at celebrating female creatives, this event features an open mic, raffle draws, rap cyphers, and more. It is happening on the 3rd of April.

  1. Easter Fiesta 

Targeted towards people looking to celebrate the Easter weekend, this event is happening on the 3rd of April.

  1. Octave IV 

Hosted by Live Lounge, this is the perfect place to be for lovers of Afrobeats, Afro house, and Amapiano. It is happening on the 4th of April.

  1. FNF Fest

Perfect for Easter weekend, this event is ideal for those with a competitive spirit and for people looking to make new friends. It is happening on the 4th of April. 

  1. Black Coffee Lagos 

Perfect for ravers and lovers of house music and electronic music, this event is the perfect way to close out the weekend. It is happening on the 5th of April.

  1. Afro Wonderland 

Happening on the 5th of April, this is the perfect event for people looking to add a festival to their Easter plans.

  1. Jeans Carnival Lagos

This themed event is the best opportunity to experience a rave, a fashion show, and a games night all in one space, and it is happening on the 5th of April.

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