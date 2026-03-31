5 Women Shaping New Age Marketing in Nigeria

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The marketing world in Nigeria is filled with talented women who have years of experience in curating brand stories and images, either in the entertainment, tech or finance. In this article, we list 5 women breaking the glass ceiling and dominating the marketing industry.

Temitope Adenusi

Temitope Adenusi is a marketing strategist and Founder of Couleurz Global, an insight-driven company redefining how brands connect with influencers and audiences. The company was founded in November 2023, and by blending culture, data, and storytelling, Temitope is helping brands move beyond visibility to build campaigns that drive real connection and business results.

Despite being founded a little over two years ago, Couleurz has partnered with a plethora of industries, such as Fintech, FMCG, and more, garnering experience and success under its belt. Under Temitope’s leadership, Couleurz has evolved into a strategic partner for brands looking to execute relevant and high-performing influencer marketing campaigns. Her goal is to tell stories that transcend African borders and resonate with the intended audience.

Couleurz is shaping up to become one of the leading influencer marketing companies in Nigeria, with Temitope’s eyes set on bridging the gap between influencers and brands with her storytelling skills and ability to provide solutions for brands looking to spread their influence globally.

Ized Uanikhehi

Ized Uanikhehi is a marketing professional, former social producer at CNN, Africa Bureau,the Founder and CEO of Zedi Inc, a tech marketing company. The company was founded in 2022, with the goal of providing tailored digital marketing, technology and growth strategies for African startups. Ized is playing her part in helping move the world of marketing in Africa forward with ease.

Just four years into the industry, Zedi Inc has worked with several companies across the continent and recorded success across all boards. Under Ized’s guidance and leadership, Zedi Inc has grown to be one of the most reputable marketing companies in the country. Ized’s dream of creating a marketing brand that gives each start-up they work with a unique brand story has been consistently eminent in their work. Ized has been named by different blogs as one of the leading marketing strategy brands, and has succeeded in securing their spot on the list of one of the well-known marketing brands, all under the leadership of Ized.

Adedoyin Jaiyesimi

Adedoyin Jaiyesimi is a marketing and communications expert, and the Co-Founder of Comms Avenue, a capacity building and networking platform for communications professionals. The company was founded in 2020, with the intention to provide a platform for training and networking as communication and marketing enthusiasts. Adedoyin plays her part in this role as one of the teachers who runs training sessions not only for employees under the Comms Avenue, but also for executives in other corporate organizations.

More than half a decade into its creation, the Comms Avenue has participated in the training and growth of business executives, entrepreneurs and many more in the art of marketing and strategic planning. Adedoyin’s impact in the growth of Comms Avenue has made the company one of the most sought after marketing academies in the country. Alongside the Comms Avenue, Adedoyin herself is recognized as one of the pillars of the marketing space in Nigeria, with her receiving praise for her work in growing the company.

Bidemi Zakariyau-Akande

Bidemi Zakariyau-Akande is a marketing and PR guru, and the founder of LSFPR, a leading Public Relations Agency in Nigeria. LSFPR is one of the fastest growing PR agencies in Nigeria, a full-service public relations agency with core competencies in corporate communications, consumer and lifestyle brands, and although it began as a fashion PR agency, it has grown beyond that.

LSFPR has been in the PR industry for more than a decade, founded in 2012, it has grown a clientele that is filled with not only local but also international across different industries in Africa. Bidemi’s vision for the company has shown every step of the way in their accomplishments, with Bidemi’s passion for excellence reflecting in the way LSF is run.

With a committed pro-active PR team that provides a bespoke service tailored for each individual client requirement, LSFPR creates a wide range of clients, unearthing opportunities through inspired creative thinking and thoughtful planning.

Deola Art Alade

Deola Art Alade is an entrepreneur, media personality, cultural curator and the Co-Founder and CEO of Livespot360, a creative collective and entertainment company. Founded in 2013, Livespot360 began as a creative agency with a focus on brand strategy and event production, but 13 years later has broadened its horizon to include digital marketing, content development, and the organization of large-scale live events. Deola’s status as one of the faces and the cultural curator of the brand has contributed significantly in positioning Livespot360 as one of the biggest entertainment marketing agencies in the country.

Livespot360’s 13 years in the industry has sharpened its creativity, increased its clientele and helped contribute in revolutionizing the world of event marketing and event production in Nigeria. The company has produced live events and television programs and is regarded as many by the brand behind some of the biggest ‘Detty December’ concerts and shows.