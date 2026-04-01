Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigeria Apologises Over ‘Igbo King’ Protest in South Africa

Rotimi Raji’s New Film “American Playboy” Starring Tina Mba, Seun Akindele, and Adunni Ade, is Set to Hit Cinemas on July 26

Nigeria apologises over ‘Igbo King’ protest in South Africa

Airfares remain at fixed rates despite rise in aviation fuel

Nigerian military claims they are on nationwide alert ahead of Easter celebrations

Skales calls Cubana Chief Priest ‘delusional’ over his insensitive comment on Jos attack

Alex Iwobi set to drop debut EP ‘More To Life’ ft Fido

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigeria apologises over ‘Igbo King’ protest in South Africa

The Nigerian mission in South Africa has apologised over the protest surrounding the alleged coronation of an “Igbo king” in the Eastern Cape.

The event, involving Solomon Eziko, sparked outrage and protests, with some demonstrators damaging property and calling for action against Nigerians in the area.

In a statement, the Nigerian High Commission said the gathering was a cultural festival, not a political coronation. It added that Igbo traditions are often misunderstood and are mainly symbolic cultural expressions.

Airfares remain at fixed rates despite rise in aviation fuel

Domestic flight prices in Nigeria have remained largely unchanged despite a steep rise in aviation fuel costs, largely due to tensions in the Middle East.

Fuel prices have jumped from about ₦900 per litre in January to ₦2,557, a 184 percent increase. However, industry sources say strong competition among airlines is preventing ticket prices from rising.

Airfares across major routes still range between ₦106,286 and ₦147,000. For example, Ibom Air lists Lagos-to-Abuja flights at around ₦114,600, while United Nigeria Airlines offers fares up to ₦142,500 on similar routes.

Nigerian military claims they are on nationwide alert ahead of Easter celebrations

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters has placed troops on high alert across the country ahead of the Easter celebrations to prevent security threats.

Speaking in Abuja, Michael Onoja said the Armed Forces have increased vigilance, noting that similar measures were used during past festive periods, such as Christmas and Eid-el-Fitr.

He added that security agencies will remain fully active, as such periods can be targeted by criminals. The military also said support from the United States is helping to strengthen ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Skales calls Cubana Chief Priest ‘delusional’ over his insensitive comment on Jos attack

Nigerian singer Skales has called out Cubana Chief Priest over his claim that the recent Jos attack was meant to embarrass President Bola Tinubu.

The attack in Jos left more than 20 people dead, drawing widespread reactions. Cubana Chief Priest, while condemning the violence, suggested it reflected poorly on the president’s birthday and criticised the state governor’s response.

Skales faulted the remark, joining other public figures who have spoken out against the killings. The incident has continued to spark grief and debate over security and leadership in the country

Alex Iwobi set to drop debut EP ‘More To Life’ ft Fido

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has announced that his debut music EP, More To Life, will be released on April 9, 2026.

The eight-track project blends Afrowave and Afrobeats, featuring artists like Fido and Amadou Onana, who also record music. Iwobi had earlier teased the EP with his freestyle single.

Beyond football, the Fulham star says the project reflects his belief that life goes beyond the pitch, marking a major step in his creative journey.