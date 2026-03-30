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Breaking News: Eastern Cape Witnesses Violence Over Nigerian King's Coronation
March 30, 2026

Breaking News: Eastern Cape Witnesses Violence Over Nigerian King’s Coronation

by YNaija
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Protests in South Africa’s Eastern Cape have turned violent against the coronation of Nigerian Igbo ruler Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko. Led by ActionSA, traditional leaders, and residents, demonstrators torched vehicles and looted foreign-owned shops, decrying it as a breach of provincial sovereignty, the constitution, and established leadership.

In KuGompo City, crowds set ablaze vehicles and buildings tied to foreign nationals, prompting police dispersal, as captured on X (formerly Twitter) videos. Outlets like Newsroom Afrika, CDR Africa, and eNCA covered the fury, including a fatal stabbing by Ethiopian shop owners. Two were hospitalised; multiple vehicles were ruined.

ActionSA’s Eastern Cape chair, Athol Trollip, deemed it unlawful and contrary to national traditional frameworks, backing recognised authorities. Protesters threatened armed action and Nigerian deportations if officials do not intervene.

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