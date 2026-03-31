Top 5 Stories Of The Day | LIRS Extends Tax Filing Deadline to April 14

Where to Stay: 5 Best Resorts in Lagos

LIRS extends tax filing deadline to April 14

Fuel price rise causes driver protest and stops movement in Benin

Canada raises residency and citizenship fees for Nigerians from April 2026

Falz reacts to marriage advice with humour

Celebrities speak up against Tinubu over the deadly attacks in Jos

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

LIRS extends tax filing deadline to April 14

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service has extended the deadline for filing individual income tax returns to April 14, giving taxpayers more time beyond the earlier March 31 date.

According to Chairman Ayodele Subair, the extension allows individuals to submit accurate returns and meet their tax obligations without errors.

He added that all filings must be done through the eTax platform, as manual submissions have been phased out. Taxpayers were also advised to ensure that their Tax Identification Number (TIN) is entered correctly.

Fuel price rise causes driver protest and stops movement in Benin

Commercial drivers along Upper Sakponba Road in Benin blocked parts of the road on Monday to protest rising petrol prices, causing major disruption and leaving many commuters stranded.

The drivers also urged colleagues to increase fares, warning that passengers paying old rates could be forced to add money or be dropped midway. Roadblocks at Aifuwa Street and Pioneer Junction forced many people to trek long distances.

One driver said petrol had risen from about ₦870 to ₦1,350 per litre, making it difficult to operate. He explained that daily fuel costs and payments to vehicle owners now leave little or no profit.

Canada raises residency and citizenship fees for Nigerians from April 2026

Canada has announced an increase in fees for permanent residence and citizenship applications, affecting Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the new charges will take effect from April 30, 2026, as part of routine updates to keep up with inflation and maintain service standards.

Key changes include a rise in the Right of Permanent Residence Fee from $575 to $600, while other categories such as business and family classes also saw moderate increases. Citizenship fees will increase by about 2.7%.

Falz reacts to marriage advice with humour

Nigerian rapper Falz, born Folarin Falana, has responded playfully to a fan who asked him to get married soon.

The 35-year-old shared the message on Instagram, saying he was not offended. He stated that many Nigerians place strong value on marriage and often expect celebrities to follow that path.

Falz joked about trying a “matrimonial experiment” but added that public interest comes with being an entertainer. He had earlier clarified that viral wedding-like photos were from a photoshoot, not an actual ceremony.

Celebrities speak up against Tinubu over the deadly attacks in Jos

Grief and anger have spread across Nigeria after a deadly attack in Jos left over 20 people dead and several injured. The Plateau State Government imposed a 48-hour curfew in Jos North following the incident.

Among those who reacted was Ice Prince, who lamented the long history of violence in the area. Mr Macaroni criticised the government’s response, while Peter Okoye expressed sorrow over the tragedy.

Others, including Nathaniel Bassey and Jerry Eze, offered prayers for peace. The incident has renewed calls for accountability and stronger security measures.