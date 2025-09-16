Article

Five Countries To Visit Without Visa

There are a lot of countries that are visa free for Nigerians, however if you are looking to go on a vacation to visa free countries soon, these are some of the best locations you can travel to. 

Kenya 

Located in East Africa, with a coastline connected to the Indian Ocean, Kenya is one o the visa free countries for Nigerians and it is not only a great tourist destination, but also the perfect African destination to see wildlife. 

Cape Verde

Sometimes also known as Cabo Verde, it is an island country located in West Africa and in the center of the Atlantic Ocean. It is a visa free country for Nigerians as part of the ECOWAS agreement and it is a perfect vacation destination.

Mauritius 

Located in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is an island country, about 2000 kilometers off the southern coast of East Africa, and the east of Madagascar. 

It is a visa free country for Nigerians and it is a coveted vacation destination for many, and a well known tourist attraction.

Fiji 

Fiji is a country located in the South Pacific and consists of more than 300 islands, and it is one of the visa free countries for Nigerians. 

Popularly known as the location for the love island reality show, Fiji is a beautiful country and a perfect vacation spot.

Ghana

Located in West Africa, Ghana is famed as a great destination for tourists who are looking to visit African countries, with a city that welcomes tourism and has a great hospitality. 

As part of the ECOWAS agreement, Ghana is a visa free country for Nigerians.

