Top 5 Stories Of The Day | University Unions Threaten Strike Over Unresolved Welfare Issues

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

University unions threaten strike over unresolved welfare issues

Two major university unions, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), have warned the Federal Government of a possible nationwide strike if their demands are not addressed within seven days.

In a joint letter signed by SSANU President Muhammed Ibrahim, the unions criticised what they described as unfair sharing of earned allowances, failure to pay outstanding entitlements, and other welfare concerns.

Ibrahim noted that the Joint Action Committee of both unions had earlier written to the government on June 18, 2025, which led to a meeting with the Minister on July 4. The unresolved issues include the ₦50 billion earned allowances, withheld salaries, the 25% and 35% salary increments, as well as the long-overdue renegotiation of the 2009 agreement with the government.

Presidency replies to Atiku over hunger crisis warning

The Presidency has brushed aside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s warning that widespread hunger could spark a crisis similar to the French Revolution. Officials described his remarks as “cheap talk” and not reflective of the country’s economic reality.

In a statement issued Monday night by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the Presidency said Atiku’s comments showed an apparent disconnect from recent data and the actual Nigerian situation.

Atiku had earlier cautioned that rising hunger might trigger unrest comparable to the 1789 French Revolution or the 1917 Russian Bolshevik uprising.

Dangote accuses the oil sector “Mafias” of sabotaging the refinery

Aliko Dangote has accused powerful groups in the petroleum sector of working to frustrate the smooth operation of his multibillion-dollar refinery. Speaking in Lagos on Monday at the launch of compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks for direct fuel distribution, the industrialist compared the resistance to the collapse of Nigeria’s textile industry, which he said was destroyed by vested interests.

He explained that the refinery’s first year of petrol production had been very challenging, with strong opposition from those who benefited from the old system. According to him, some players in the downstream sector see the refinery as a threat to their rent-seeking practices.

Dangote further alleged that international traders and local marketers are working together to weaken local refining efforts, insisting they prefer to profit from importation rather than support domestic production.

Farmers fault rising food imports and Tinubu’s price-cut order

Nigeria spent ₦2.22 trillion on agricultural imports in the first six months of 2025, a figure that has angered farmers, rice millers, and other stakeholders, who say government policies are discouraging local production and worsening food insecurity.

They also pushed back against President Bola Tinubu’s recent directive to a Federal Executive Council committee to force down food prices. The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sabi Abdullahi, announced in Abuja that the order would be enforced by ensuring farm produce moves safely across transport routes to reduce logistics costs.

But stakeholders argue that the move is not enough. The President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kabir Ibrahim, stated that mere orders cannot control market forces. He explained that while transport costs matter, farmers are already struggling with low prices, rising fertiliser costs, and the pressure from heavy importation, which has further weakened local agriculture.

FG halts controversial customs levy after outcry

The government has put on hold the 4% Free on Board levy, earlier introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service, on imported goods. The move comes after traders, experts, and industry stakeholders have warned that it would harm the economy.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, announced the suspension in a letter dated September 15, 2025, to the Comptroller-General of Customs. Acting as Chairman of the Customs Board, Edun directed that the levy be stopped immediately.

The letter, signed by Permanent Secretary for Special Duties, Raymond Omachi, noted that consultations with experts and stakeholders showed the levy would worsen inflation, raise the cost of goods, and damage Nigeria’s trade competitiveness.