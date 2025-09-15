Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Rivers Opposition Demands Probe as Fubara Set to Resume After Emergency Rule

Rivers’ opposition demands probe as Fubara set to resume after Emergency Rule

Enugu judiciary workers begin indefinite strike over unpaid wages

Dangote Refinery deploys 1,000 CNG trucks for fuel distribution

Bank customers lament USSD charges on failed transactions

Ogun residents warned to prepare for heavy flooding

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Rivers’ opposition demands probe as Fubara set to resume after Emergency Rule

With Governor Siminalayi Fubara expected back in office on September 18, Rivers State’s outgoing sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd.), has defended his six-month stewardship, insisting he carried out President Bola Tinubu’s directive to restore stability in the state.

But opposition parties have pushed back, demanding a thorough probe into how Ibas managed the state’s resources while in charge. The Peoples Democratic Party labelled his tenure unconstitutional and a breach of democratic principles, describing it as a total waste of time.

Similarly, the New Nigeria Peoples Party dismissed the entire six-month administration as illegitimate, arguing that it lacked legal backing from the start and contributed nothing meaningful to the state.

Enugu judiciary workers begin indefinite strike over unpaid wages

Court operations in Enugu have been disrupted as the state chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) embarked on an indefinite strike over unpaid salary arrears. The union’s chairman, Sampson Ifedimma, confirmed the action on Sunday, noting that it was a continuation of an earlier strike that had been suspended.

Ifedimma explained that the protest stems from the state government’s failure to implement the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure and clear other outstanding entitlements owed to workers.

For years, JUSUN has pushed across several states for the enforcement of financial autonomy for the judiciary, as guaranteed under Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates that judicial officers’ salaries and allowances be paid directly from consolidated funds.

Dangote Refinery deploys 1,000 CNG trucks for fuel distribution

Over 1,000 Compressed Natural Gas-powered trucks are set to hit the roads today as Dangote Petroleum Refinery launches the first phase of its direct fuel distribution scheme. The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has already indicated its readiness to receive and deploy the trucks across its filling stations.

The initiative, which marks one year since petrol production began at the refinery, was initially slated for August 15 but suffered delays due to shipping bottlenecks in China. Out of 4,000 CNG trucks ordered, only about 1,000 had arrived in Lagos by the end of August.

A top official of the Dangote Group disclosed that the remaining trucks are being delivered in batches. “The trucks are arriving in hundreds every week,” the official stated, noting that the rollout would gradually expand nationwide.

Bank customers lament USSD charges on failed transactions

Many bank customers have raised concerns over being billed for failed Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) transactions since June 18, 2025, when telecom operators began deducting charges directly from users’ airtime.

The change came after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other stakeholders, introduced a new pricing framework that shifted billing from banks to end-users.

While the model was intended to resolve the prolonged dispute between banks and telecom companies over unsettled USSD debts, it has instead heightened customer frustrations, as they now pay charges even when their transactions do not go through.

Ogun residents warned to prepare for heavy flooding

Authorities in Ogun State have cautioned people living in riverine and coastal communities to move to safer locations between late September and mid-October due to the risk of severe flooding.

Areas most likely to be affected include settlements along the Ogun, Ilo, Iju, Owa, and Yemule Rivers, such as Isheri, Warewa, Akute, parts of Abeokuta, Ayetoro, Itele, and Iju. Coastal communities like Makun, Oni, Iwopin, Igele, Ifaara in Ogun Waterside, Ebute-Imobi in Ijebu East, Tungeji Island, and Agosasa in Ipokia Local Government Area are also on the danger list.

The warning was issued in the state’s 2025 Midterm Flood Alert Press Statement released on Sunday by the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Ola Oresanya. He explained that several factors, including rising river levels, sea water increase, tidal lock, heavy rainfall, inflows from northern Nigeria and the Benin Republic, and a possible release of water from the Oyan Dam, could cause the flooding.